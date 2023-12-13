Lawsuits | Well-known Seiska paparazzi in the courts: accused of reporting on the person's criminal background

According to the prosecutor, telling a person's criminal background violated his private life.

Seiska magazine on Wednesday, the journalist is to be charged with disseminating information that violates private life in a trial at the Helsinki District Court.

The charge concerns the reporting of the criminal background of the man mentioned in Seiska's news in Seiska's news a few years ago.

The news was written by a journalist known for revealing stories Panu Hörkkö. He told last year for HS intending to contest the charge in court.

The news the target was a Finnish man who, according to Seiska's story, had worked in the media industry outside Finland's borders.

Seiska said that the man has been convicted in the 2000s for several dozen crimes, such as pinching, assault, theft, aggravated theft, drunk driving and embezzlement.

According to Seiska's news, the man's punishments have ranged from fines to short unconditional prison sentences.

According to the police's preliminary investigation, the information published by Seiska about the man's criminal background is correct. However, according to the prosecutor, publishing them violates the man's privacy.

The man has said that the news has affected his life negatively and caused him mental suffering.

Police suspected Hörkkö of two crimes in the preliminary investigation: spreading information that violates private life and defamation.

The prosecutor decided to bring charges only for the crime of dissemination. According to the prosecutor, there was no evidence of defamation, among other things, because the published information about the criminal background was truthful, the publication did not use derogatory terms about the man, and the content of the stories cannot otherwise be considered derogatory.

In the preliminary investigation, the newspaper's editor-in-chief at the time was also suspected of the crime Sami Hernesaho. The prosecutor did not file charges against him and did not assess his role in the case, because the right to prosecute the suspected editor-in-chief's violation had expired.