Lawsuits | Waste was buried in the Orivesi gold mine for years: the case against the Tukes official is being processed in the courts

The mine was emptied this year. The civil servant’s charge is related to the consideration of the emptying, in which, according to the police, he did not act impartially.

Pirkanmaan today the district court will start hearing the official criminal charge against an official of the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes, which is related to the emptying of the Orivesi gold mine.

In 2018, an illegal dump was discovered in the gold mine of the Australian mining company Dragon Mining, which has since been decommissioned, and the police began an investigation into gross environmental damage. The mine was emptied this year, and according to the police, a total of almost 300 truckloads of soil containing waste was removed. Among other things, there was scrap metal, mixed waste, plastic, batteries and oil drums.

The dumping of waste is suspected to have taken place between the end of the 1990s and 2018. The environmental criminal investigation is still ongoing. The police estimate that it will be completed by the turn of the year at the latest.

I supported the civil servant’s charge of gross abuse of official position is not related to the burying of waste, but to the consideration of emptying the mine. According to the police, the official did not act impartially when giving statements in the case.

The official is suspected to have been “more pro-mining than neutral” when giving statements, the police said earlier.

Morning newspaper according to the official has stated in his statement that emptying the mine is dangerous, although in reality this is not the case.

According to the police’s understanding, Dragon Mining could have received a considerable profit due to the official’s actions. The official has not been suspected of seeking an advantage for himself.

According to Tukes, the official has denied that he committed the crime.

In the environmental criminal investigation the police are currently waiting for the ely center’s statements about the quality of the soil removed from the mine.

Director of investigations Joni Länsipuron according to what kind of concentrations are found in the soil samples, has a great influence on the overall assessment of the matter.

According to Länsipuro, from the point of view of the investigation, it is good that the mine was emptied. He says that the results obtained so far support the image that the police had based on the interrogations of the waste buried in the mine.

The police suspect several people of burying the waste. The number of suspects is still being determined in the investigation.

At the moment, the police estimate that tens of thousands of euros in financial benefits have been obtained from the operation.