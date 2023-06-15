Lawsuits | Tytti Yli-Viikari received a suspended prison sentence

The Court of Appeal sentenced Yli-Viikari, who served as the CEO of VTV, to a suspended prison sentence of three months and ten days. The district court had sentenced him to fines.

Court of Appeal the former director general of the State Audit Office (VTV) gave his verdict on Thursday Tytti Yli-Viikarin in a criminal case.

In January of last year, the Helsinki district court sentenced Yli-Viikari to an 80-day fine for abuse of office, breach of official duty and embezzlement. Yli-Viikari denied in court that he was guilty of the crime.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal held, like the district court, that Yli-Viikari was guilty of abuse of office in the matter concerning the drafting of the employment termination agreement.

In addition, the Court of Appeal upheld the district court’s decision regarding Yli-Viikari’s breach of official duty and embezzlement when he used flight points accumulated from official trips for his private trips.

However, the Court of Appeal considered that the 80-day fine imposed on Yli-Viikari by the district court was too mild.

The Court of Appeal sentenced Yli-Viikari to a suspended prison sentence of three months and ten days. In addition, the Court of Appeal sentenced him to be dismissed from the post of CEO.

“The Court of Appeal justified this in particular by the fact that, when using airport points contrary to the regulations, the CEO had sought financial advantage for himself for his private trips, and his procedure had been long-lasting and repeated and particularly reprehensible considering his position and his disregard for clear regulations,” the Court of Appeal’s press release says.

Judgment of abuse of official position concerns the contract by which a VTV employee was paid two years’ salary without work obligation before retirement. Violation of official duty and embezzlement are related to the use of flight points obtained from official trips.

In the Court of Appeal, the prosecutor requested the Court of Appeal to increase the sentence to conditional imprisonment. Yli-Viikari, on the other hand, demanded that the court of appeal overturn the verdict and dismiss all charges.

