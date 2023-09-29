Lawsuits | Tytti Yli-Viikari finally lost her dismissal dispute in court

The Supreme Administrative Court rejected the appeal leave applications of the former director general of the State Audit Office.

Supreme the administrative court rejected the former director general of the State Audit Office (VTV) on Friday Tytti Yli-Viikarin applications for leave to appeal in dismissal cases. Thus, Yli-Viikari definitively lost his legal dispute regarding his dismissals.

In February 2023, the Helsinki Administrative Court rejected Yli-Viikari’s appeals against the dismissal decisions of the parliament and VTV. With them, he had been dismissed from the positions of VTV’s CEO and CEO.

In its previous decision regarding the dismissal of the CEO, the Helsinki Administrative Court considered, among other things, that VTV’s position in the state administration is significant and that the successful management of the agency’s tasks requires public trustworthiness and special care in matters related to the agency’s own finances.

That’s why Yli-Viikari’s operation did not fit these requirements.

In the parliamentary audit committee, he had refused to tell about the use of flight points, citing the personal nature of the points program, and, in the committee’s view, answered questions about trips incompletely.

Yli-Viikari had also taken a reckless approach to the preparation of travel plans and travel invoices, the court stated. Using VTV’s funds for own styling and hairdressing expenses had also shown a lack of judgment.

In its previous decision, the Administrative Court also assessed whether Yli-Viikari could have returned to his background position as VTV’s CEO. According to the court, it was not possible, because Yli-Viikari’s actions had an impact on his prerequisites and credibility to work in any leading office of the inspection agency.

Previously this week the Supreme Court rejected Yli-Viikari’s appeal leave application also in the criminal proceedings. He was sentenced to three months and ten days of suspended imprisonment.

The verdict was for abuse of official position, breach of official duty and embezzlement.