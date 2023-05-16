Lawsuits | Trump’s lawyer pressured him to have sex and left a million dollar salary unpaid, claims a former subordinate

Rudy Giuliani is also known as the former mayor of New York.

Washington

of the United States the previous president Donald Trump’s a lawyer at the time Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani continuously sexually abused his employee, claims a lawsuit filed Monday in New York.

Filed the lawsuit Noelle Dunphy accuses Giuliani, among other things, of pressuring him to have sex and not paying two million dollars in salary receivables. The news agency AFP and the newspaper report on the matter, among others The Washington Post.

Giuliani denied Dunphy’s claims through his representative.

It’s not about criminal charges, but a civil lawsuit, with which Dunphy is demanding ten million dollars in damages.

Giuliani “frequently demanded oral sex while speaking on speakerphone on phone calls to high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump,” the lawsuit alleges, according to AFP.

According to the suit, Giuliani specifically demanded this during the calls because it made him “feel himself to Bill Clinton“, tells the Guardian newspaper.

According to the lawsuit, Giuliani began taking advantage of Dunphy right at the beginning of the employment relationship and, among other things, often required her to work naked, in a bikini or in shorts with an American flag on them.

“He made it clear that satisfying his sexual demands – almost anywhere and anytime – was an absolute prerequisite for employment.”

Dunphy says that he served as Giuliani’s business development director and PR consultant with an annual salary of one million dollars but without an official employment contract between 2019 and 2021. The suit alleges Giuliani said that Dunphy’s salary had to wait and her entire employment relationship was to remain secret until Giuliani’s divorce was finalized.

Giuliani served as President Trump’s lawyer in 2018–2021. He lost his law license in the state of New York and the capital, Washington, after repeating in public lies about the takeover of the US Capitol in January 2021.

Giuliani had a better reputation during his time as mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001. He received so much praise for his leadership after the al-Qaeda terrorist attack that brought down the WTC twin towers on September 11, 2001 that he became known as “America’s Mayor” and was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.