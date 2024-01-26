Lawsuits | Trump was ordered to pay more than $83 million in damages in the defamation case

Journalist-author E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of destroying her reputation.

of the United States former president Donald Trump was ordered to pay more than $83 million in damages to the journalist-author To E. Jean Carroll for defamation, they say several US media.

Carroll had accused Trump of destroying her reputation by denying her rape allegations.

The compensation amount of 83.3 million dollars (about 77 million euros) determined by the jury was many times higher than the minimum amount of 10 million dollars demanded by Carroll.

Trump called the verdict “ridiculous” and said he planned to appeal it.

Carroll has previously said that Trump raped her in the fitting room of a department store chain store in the mid-1990s.

Last spring, the court stated Trump is guilty of sexual abuse and defamation. However, it rejected the accusations of rape. With the jury's decision, Trump was then ordered to pay Caroll a total of five million dollars in damages, or more than 4.5 million euros. The appeal process of the case is still ongoing.