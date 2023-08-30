Lawsuits | Today, the district court will give a verdict on the demolition of Helsinki’s Pohjoisesplanadi

The suspected crimes took place on May Day 2022.

Helsinki today the district court will give a verdict on the fight that took place on May Day 2022 on Pohjoisesplanadi.

The 35-year-old man who drove into the crowd is accused of, among other things, eleven counts of attempted murder, six counts of aggravated assault and aggravated endangering traffic safety.

According to the prosecutor, the accused accelerated the speed of the car on Pohjoisesplanadi to over one hundred kilometers per hour and drove towards the people on the roadway without braking once. The car’s journey ended when it collided with cars parked near the cafe.

At the time of the event, there were many people on Pohjoisesplanadi, but none of them were seriously injured. There are about 40 interested parties in the case who were put in danger due to the collision.

During the preliminary investigation, the man underwent a mental state examination, where he was found to be innocent. Due to lack of guilt, the prosecutor does not demand punishment for the man.

The accused admits that he acted as the prosecutor saw, but according to the defense, the charges should be dismissed due to a lack of intent.

District Attorney Kaisa Ahla-Pyhtilä said in the trial that the lack of guilt should affect only that the punishment is not passed. The accused should still be considered guilty of the acts.

“There will be entries in the criminal register, and the compensation side has its own issues. Compensations may be negotiated, but there is a basis for compensations if he has been found guilty of the acts.”

In the defense’s opinion, innocence is a basis for removing guilt, i.e. a person without guilt cannot be convicted of a crime.

The defense pointed out that the preliminary investigation did not reveal intent to harm or its planning, the accused does not feel hatred for people or hostility towards society, and there is no alcohol or drugs involved.

According to the defense, the trip by car was chosen because of the work trip the accused was familiar with.

Crash situation started when the accused did not obey the police patrol’s stop sign on Pohjoisesplanadi near the Presidentinlinna at seven in the evening.

During the police interrogation, the man said that he felt that something special happened in his car and that he was unable to control it. The man said he was afraid he would hurt someone.

The accused said that the car “just accelerated and accelerated”. He said he did everything he could to minimize the damage.

“It was really special that in a way I feel that… even though I was sitting in the driver’s seat, I was like a passenger in my own car in a way. Like those pedals somehow didn’t work normally.”

The man said that he felt that there was a battle between good and evil in the car, in which he was an instrument.