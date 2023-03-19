Lawsuits | The woman claimed that she had suffered bad injuries in the crash, resulting in legal costs of over 160,000 euros

The court sided with the insurance company in a dispute, the main part of which was a large number of medical reports.

Two in spring 2008, a car collided slightly sideways with each other in a passing situation on the highway on the way to Kuopio. Another of the cars was a taxi, in the back seat of which a 39-year-old woman was sitting with her son.

According to the woman, her head was swinging, which caused a severe brain injury and cervical spine injury, and later permanent disability.

A years-long, expensive dispute with the insurance company began, the outcome of which was heard only on Thursday from the Helsinki Court of Appeal. LähiTapiola won it fairly sovereignly, even though, for example, the district court previously held that the woman could basically rely on the doctor’s diagnosis when filing a lawsuit against the company.

First at the courts, the woman had to pay part of the company’s legal costs, i.e. 50,000 euros. An additional 61,000 euros came in at the Court of Appeal. His own expenses at the courts alone were 51,000 euros.

After the court stage, the company presented the woman with a settlement offer, in which the company would have waived its claims for expenses if the woman had filed the case and no longer appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Therefore, the woman was fully responsible for the company’s expenses in the Court of Appeal and there was no room for reasonableness, the Court of Appeal considered. At that time, he was also aware of the extensive expert opinion that had already been presented in the case.

Woman demanded compensation in both lawsuits, which would have paid the insurance company considerable sums over the years.

She had worked as a nurse, but at the time of the incident she was her son’s caregiver. He demanded at least 3,100 euros per month for the loss of earnings from 2008 until his retirement in 2033, and thereafter with a reduced amount. This would have cost the company more than a million.

In addition, he demanded compensation of tens of thousands of euros for permanent and temporary inconvenience as well as other expenses.

The woman justified her lawsuit by saying, among other things, that the symptoms started immediately and she doesn’t remember the following couple of months except mainly the pains. He has not been able to do any work since the accident and needed help in his everyday life.

His main message was that his symptoms and the harm he suffered were the result of the accident and not of his other health problems.

Insurance company saw it differently. According to it, it was a sprained neck, which had left no lasting harm. No trauma-related changes were found in the initial examinations.

According to it, the inability to work was the result of the woman’s considerable other medical history.

The collision itself caused minor sheet metal damage to the cars. According to another driver, it was a light bump.

The Court of Appeal sided with the proof presented by the insurance company. It considered that over the years the woman had been treated to a significant degree for numerous different diseases and health problems as well as pain conditions and other symptoms.

Therefore, it did not give weight to the fact that the woman and her close circle said that she was in good health before the accident.

Court of Appeal the conclusion was that the medical examination from the day of the accident and the days after it does not support the fact that the woman had symptoms according to the brain injury criteria referred to in the Käypä hoito recommendation.

It also stated that the woman already had numerous different health problems before the crash, which, based on the medical records, also affected her ability to work and function. So the symptoms were not the result of the crash.

“In summary, the Court of Appeal considers that the possibility of a brain injury cannot be completely ruled out, but the probability of it remains very low based on the report presented,” it stated.