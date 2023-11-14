Lawsuits | The trial of Maria Nordin, accused of an animal welfare crime, begins – HS follows the court

The prosecutor demands that Nordin be punished for the crime of animal protection.

Attention a social media influencer and architect known for his provocative health claims Maria Nordin will answer on Tuesday morning in Helsinki district court to the charge of animal protection crime.

According to the district court’s information, the suspected crime took place in June 2020 in Espoo.

Accusation the time coincides with midsummer of 2020, when the dog Puri Nordin’s family’s chicken and the family’s cat were bitten by a vulture.

Nordin said on social media that the chicken was treated with resin salve and the cat retired to rest. Neither animal was taken to a veterinarian.

Nordin previously justified the decision for HS, among other things, to “heal in a natural way” and that, according to him, there is no comparative study comparing natural and medical treatment of vulture bites on cats or dog bites on chickens.

“If treating an animal in such a way as to enable species-typical behavior is criminal, then I’m happy to be guilty,” Nordin commented