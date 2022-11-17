Lawsuits | The sentences for the downing of the Malaysian plane are read in Holland

Three Russians and one Ukrainian accused in absentia face life imprisonment. Almost 300 people died in the destruction of flight MH17 in the summer of 2014.

in Holland the verdicts will be read today for four men accused of shooting down a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine in the summer of 2014.

Three Russian citizens and one Ukrainian citizen are indicted. They have refused to participate in the trial.

The prosecutor has demanded a life sentence for the accused.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down. All 298 people on board the Boeing 777-type plane were killed. The oldest of the victims was 82 years old, the youngest one year old. The trial has been held in Holland because two-thirds of the victims were Dutch.

International according to the criminal investigation (JIT), the plane was brought down by a Buk anti-aircraft missile launched from the rebel region of eastern Ukraine. According to the researchers, the missile launcher belonged to the Russian Armed Forces and came from the Kursk anti-aircraft unit. Russia has denied any involvement in the destruction of the passenger plane.

According to the prosecutors, four defendants – Russians Igor Girkin (also known by the last name Strelkov), Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko – were part of the Russian-backed rebel forces and played an important role in bringing the Buk missile into and out of Ukraine after the plane was shot down. However, they are not suspected of actually launching the fatal missile.

Malaysian the airliner could have been selected as the target of an anti-aircraft missile by mistake. However, prosecutors have pointed out that this is irrelevant for Dutch law.

The MH17 trial began in 2020 near Schiphol Airport. However, investigations into the case have already continued for much longer.

The MH17 investigations caused an uproar in Finland in the fall of 2016. At that time, it turned out that a secret test explosion of a missile had been carried out in Finland a year earlier, but that Finland had not yet agreed to hand over the research material to the JIT.

Problems caused a balancing act between secrecy orders related to the arms trade and assisting in solving a crime that received international attention.

Finland had bought the now decommissioned Buk missile system from Russia in the 1990s.

The president also had to explain the matter Sauli Niinistö. Finally, at the beginning of 2017, it was reported that all the requested material had been delivered to Holland. Since then, it was also revealed that the footage of the explosions in Finland was not usable and that additional explosions were carried out in Ukraine.