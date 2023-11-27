Lawsuits | The prosecutor demands a ten-year sentence for Veijo Baltzar for human trafficking and sexual crimes

Baltzar was previously acquitted of all charges in the courts.

Prosecutor insists cultural adviser, writer Kudos to Baltzar a ten-year prison sentence in a future appeal court hearing.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal will hold a preparatory session for the suspected human trafficking and sexual crime ring on Monday. The main hearing of the actual trial is scheduled to begin in January.

Baltzar has denied the charges.

Prosecutor demanded a ten-year prison sentence for Baltzar also in the previous proceedings of the Helsinki District Court. The district court acquitted Baltzar of all charges in February last year.

The charges are related to the theater activities led by the widely known and award-winning Baltzari, in which several young women have been involved over the years. According to the prosecutor, it was a sect or cult-like activity.

Baltzar was accused in the courts of, among other things, six aggravated and one basic form of human trafficking. In addition, among the charges were discrimination at work, rape and milder sexual crimes.

According to the district court, the people involved were not in a position dependent on Baltzar or in an unsafe condition, and thus it was not human trafficking. There was not enough evidence for the accusations of sexual crimes.

The alleged crimes had targeted seven people. They were between 15 and 36 years old and lived with Baltzar and other interested parties in different apartments at different times.

Prosecutor of the case Mikko Sipilä says that Baltzar is required to be punished in the court of appeals for the same crimes as before in the courts.