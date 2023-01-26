Lawsuits | The prosecutor demands a prison sentence for Katri Kulmuni’s ex-assistant – “Has interpreted that the state has a thorn open”

Former special assistant Kari Jääskeläinen denies the charges. “What on earth Jääskeläinen’s motive would have been to obtain an unlawful benefit for Kulmuni”, Jääskeläinen’s lawyer Riitta Leppiniemi wondered.

For the former the Minister of Finance Katri Kulmunin (center) for the former special assistant Kari Jääskeläinen the charges of fraud and breach of duty were read on Thursday morning at the Helsinki District Court. A three-month suspended prison sentence is required for him.

Special Prosecutor Anja-Riitta Rinkinen According to Jääskeläinen, by making a mistake or by exploiting the mistake, he caused the Ministry of Finance to unjustifiably pay 13,702 euros for Kulmun’s communication training. According to the indictment, Kulmuni thus received an unfair advantage.

Jääskeläinen denied both charges in court.

The charges are related to the communications training Kulmuni received from the communications agency Tekir when he was a minister. As a result of the incident, Kulmuni, the chairman of the center at the time resigned from the position of Minister of Finance in the summer of 2020.

Kulmuni’s activities have not been evaluated in the preliminary investigation of the case due to his ministerial position at the time. He will not be heard at the trial either.

Kulmuni’s procedure in the communication training matter has been complained to the Chancellor of Justice. It will issue a decision on the matter later this year.

Ministers are subject to an increased prosecution threshold. A possible preliminary investigation into a suspected crime committed as a minister takes place at the request of the Constitutional Law Committee.

Kari Jääskeläinen denied the charges in the courtroom on Thursday. He is assisted by lawyer Riitta Leppiniemi.

Prosecutor According to the communication agency Tekir, Kulmuni was partially given communication training that concerned his position as a central party leader and not as a minister.

Special assistant Jääskeläinen agreed on the coaching on behalf of Kulmun.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy and Tekir agreed in August 2019 that Tekir will give Kulmuni, who started as the Minister of the Economy, communication training related to taking over the duties of the Minister of the Economy.

“According to the agreement, Kulmuni will be given three three-hour training sessions for the price of 13,600 euros with the aim of developing his skills in television debate situations, dueling debates and giving a speech, in addition to which it has been agreed on the possibility of separately agreeing on additional work at hourly rates or project rates,” said special prosecutor Rinkinen.

Later, the Ministry of Finance made a new agreement with Tekir, which concerned Kulmuni’s duties as Minister of Finance.

According to the prosecutor, the trainings paid for by the state should have only applied to Kulmun’s duties as Minister of Economy and Finance.

“Jääskeläinen has interpreted that the state has an open mind when it comes to coaching, regardless of what has been agreed on the use of funds. State funds cannot be used for party political purposes,” prosecutor Rinkinen said.

My eyebrows according to the prosecutor, received coaching for party political tasks in three different situations.

In one situation, Tekir coached Kulmuni for the broadcast of Yle’s A-studio in December 2019. The broadcast discussed the departure of the previous board and the start of a new board. Party chairmen or vice-chairmen participated in the program.

In another situation, Kulmuni received coaching for commenting on messages on the work list of the Minister of Finance before he had started in the position. At this stage, the agreement with the Ministry of Finance had not yet been concluded.

The third coaching was about a survey published by Kulmuni on his Instagram account, in which he asked his social media followers how the children should be returned from the al-Holi camp. Kulmun’s Instagram poll caused a stir at the time.

When The communication training that Kulmuni received became public Suomen Kuvalehten with the case in the summer of 2020, Tekir instructed, according to the prosecutor, that Kulmuni should say that all the coaching concerned the minister’s duties.

“Kulmuni had replied that this is not the way to go,” prosecutor Rinkinen said.

According to the prosecutor, Kulmuni himself had suspected that not all the training was related to his duties as a minister. Kulmuni announced that he will pay back the performance training he received.

Former special assistant Kari Jääskeläinen said in court that he believed that Kulmuni fully knew what kind of training sessions he participated in.

“Incredibly sad that he himself could not be heard here [oikeus]in the process”, Jääskeläinen said.

He denied in the courtroom that he had given anyone incorrect, incomplete or misleading information about the content of the coaching. According to the defense, he has requested the training requested by the minister and agreed on its schedule.

According to him, the trainings concerned Kulmuni’s activities as a minister, not as a party leader.

“What on earth’s motive would Jääskeläinen have had to obtain an unjustified benefit for Kulmuni”, his lawyer Riitta Leppiniemi wondered in court.

Jääskeläinen himself has not been suspected of receiving financial benefit in the case. He currently works as the regional director of Kymen Yrittäjai.

The chairman of Tekir’s board of directors was heard as a witness in court Harri Saukkomaata. He said that the training Kulmuni received was related to the minister’s duties from Tekir’s point of view.

“From our point of view, we trained the minister, but it is difficult to separate the roles of the minister and the party leader.”

