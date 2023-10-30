Lawsuits | The prosecutor appeals against Lauri Tähkä’s acquittal in the sexual crime case

The district court voted for Lauri Tähkä’s acquittal with a tie 1–1.

Musician Lauri Tähkäproperly named Jarkko Suomay still end up in the Court of Appeal for his sexual crime charges.

On Friday, he received an acquittal in the district court of Kanta-Häme, after the prosecutor had demanded that he be punished for forcing him to commit a sexual act.

On Monday, the prosecutor Marja Pirinen said that he expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict and that he would appeal it to the Court of Appeal. If the Court of Appeal grants permission for further processing, the case will continue in the Turku Court of Appeal.

The verdict was not unanimous in the district court. The two-judge composition of the court voted on their decision and the votes were equal 1–1, in which case the solution that was more lenient for the accused won.

Another judge would have sentenced Tähkä to three months of suspended imprisonment.

Tähkä was relieved by the acquittal on Friday, but now the case will continue in the next few months in the Turku Court of Appeal.

The person concerned in the case, i.e. the victim, was also disappointed with the verdict. His lawyer Jenna Järnstedt already said on Friday that they might appeal to the Court of Appeal.