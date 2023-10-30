Monday, October 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lawsuits | The prosecutor appeals against Lauri Tähkä’s acquittal in the sexual crime case

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Lawsuits | The prosecutor appeals against Lauri Tähkä’s acquittal in the sexual crime case

The district court voted for Lauri Tähkä’s acquittal with a tie 1–1.

Musician Lauri Tähkäproperly named Jarkko Suomay still end up in the Court of Appeal for his sexual crime charges.

On Friday, he received an acquittal in the district court of Kanta-Häme, after the prosecutor had demanded that he be punished for forcing him to commit a sexual act.

On Monday, the prosecutor Marja Pirinen said that he expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict and that he would appeal it to the Court of Appeal. If the Court of Appeal grants permission for further processing, the case will continue in the Turku Court of Appeal.

The verdict was not unanimous in the district court. The two-judge composition of the court voted on their decision and the votes were equal 1–1, in which case the solution that was more lenient for the accused won.

Another judge would have sentenced Tähkä to three months of suspended imprisonment.

See also  Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo took the final series to a break - the winning goal just three seconds before the end of the final set

Tähkä was relieved by the acquittal on Friday, but now the case will continue in the next few months in the Turku Court of Appeal.

The person concerned in the case, i.e. the victim, was also disappointed with the verdict. His lawyer Jenna Järnstedt already said on Friday that they might appeal to the Court of Appeal.

#Lawsuits #prosecutor #appeals #Lauri #Tähkäs #acquittal #sexual #crime #case

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
🔴 Live: Israel claims it attacked more than 600 targets in Gaza in 24 hours; More than 8,300 dead in the enclave

🔴 Live: Israel claims it attacked more than 600 targets in Gaza in 24 hours; More than 8,300 dead in the enclave

Recommended

No Result
View All Result