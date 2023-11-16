Lawsuits | The processing of a large drug ring related to the “Death Patrol” begins – HS follows the courts

27 men are accused in massive drug trials, most of whom are accused of serious drug crimes.

Thursday morning An extraordinary trial begins in the Helsinki district court. Almost 30 defendants are marched to the windowless safe room on the basement floor from nine in the morning. HS follows the trial from the spot.

A separate hall has been arranged for the media in the district court, from which the hearing downstairs can be watched via video connection.

The prosecutor demands the maximum punishment, i.e. 13 years in prison, for at least some of the defendants accused of serious drug crimes. 24 defendants are accused of a serious drug crime. In addition, charges of aggravated money laundering and lesser assistance crimes will be read in the trial.

A total of 16 defendants appear in court for pretrial detention.

The charges are related to a large smuggling operation of drugs and medicinal tablets. According to the preliminary police investigation, the huge drug operation was led at least from Sweden.

According to HS information, some of the accused have close connections with the Swedish Dödspatrullen criminal network, known for its violence.

Eldest of the respondents were born in 1960 and the youngest in 2004. Most of the respondents are between the ages of 21 and 25. Among the defendants are citizens of Somalia, Sweden, Kosovo and Finland.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the group brought more than 350 kilograms of drugs and medicinal tablets from Sweden to Finland in truckloads. The drugs were transported across the border from Northern Finland. According to the police, the group used a warehouse in Häme, from where the smuggled substances were transported to the capital region.

The group used several apartments in the capital region that were rented for this purpose only for the sale and storage of substances.

30 session days have been set aside for handling the charges in the district court.