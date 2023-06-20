Lawsuits | The price for a message disparaging the Jews was a ton: The chairman of the Blue Black movement was sentenced

The anti-Jewish comment brought a fine to the chairman of the Sinimusta movement.

Racist and chairman of the fascist Blue and Black Movement (SML). Tuukka Kuru32, received a fine on Tuesday for his anti-Semitic tweet.

The district court of Satakunta sentenced Kuru to a 40-day fine for inciting against a people’s group, which made him pay 1,280 euros with his income. The court also ordered him to remove the message from public access and to destroy the illegal content.

It was a message published by Kuru on Twitter in October 2020, which was a comment on the discussion about the banning and criminalization of male circumcision.

He wrote: “Criminalizing Judaism actually sounds pretty good!”

Tuukka Kuru has said that the party he leads is openly racist.

The right according to this, the hallmarks of the crime were fulfilled.

The prosecutor considered that the message strongly negatively generalized, stigmatized and thus denigrated Jews. Moreover, it was apt to spread intolerance, contempt and even hatred towards the Jews.

The prosecution in the case was ordered to be filed by the national prosecutor.

The blue-black movement has been in the party register since last summer. In an interview with STT in December, Chairman Kuru characterized the party preparing for the parliamentary elections as fascist and racist.

“We are a party that maintains racial identity. In other words, we can be considered a racist right-wing radical movement to the extent that we do feel that Finns are more valuable than foreign nations.”

In its article published last week, Helsingin Sanomat found out who created the openly fascist and racist blue-black party in Finland. The registration was preceded by the collection of thousands of supporter cards.

In addition to well-known Nazi flag wavers and surprising names, terrorism suspects were revealed among the supporters.