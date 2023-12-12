Lawsuits | The police are being heard today about the Ullanlinna psychiatrist's claims – HS is following the courts

The proceedings of Ullanlinna's murder will continue in the district court in Helsinki on Tuesday with the hearing of the police.

Helsinki The trial of the murder that took place in Ullanlinna last December will continue on Tuesday with the hearing of witnesses.

The District Court of Helsinki hears two policemen in the public part in the morning, after which the hearings continue without the public. In the afternoon, topics such as psychiatry and forensic psychology will be discussed.

HS follows the courts in the morning from the location. The accused is later supposed to follow the trial via video connection.

On the first Tuesday, the law enforcement officer testifies, who has arrived at the scene when the police received an alert about a man carrying a suspiciously heavy scroll into a car. This happened a day later than the woman's disappearance was reported.

The police say that a car was found at the scene parked with the rear gate open and the hatch open. There was a scroll in the car and no one was there when the police came. When the police wanted the accused from the scene, he said that he had been cleaning. He said there would be debris in the scroll.

The police demanded that the man open the scroll. The man complained of thirst, the police offered him water. The man answered the police's questions briefly, but described his feeling as “psychotic”.

The prosecutor demands that a 49-year-old man be punished for the violent murder of his wife. The victim's head had been hit several times with a candlestick or similar object.

The act took place in the bedroom of the couple's shared home. According to the indictment, the woman tried to defend herself from the man's violence by, among other things, biting the man's thigh.

The prosecutor characterizes the act as carefully planned. For example, the man had bought Lasol two days before the crime, according to the prosecutor, with the intention of erasing the blood traces after the crime.

In court policemen who had visited the murder apartment on the night of the woman's disappearance have already been heard as witnesses. The victim's relatives had also been there, and they had pointed out to the police that one of the carpets was missing and that there were traces of blood on the door handle.

One of them had told the police that the woman had recently been stressed because of her husband, i.e. the accused.

The police officers who were at the apartment had asked the general management for permission to search the apartment without getting it. The police had interviewed the accused and visited the bike storage and basement of the housing company.

The court has also heard the couple's neighbor, who said that he heard a commotion in the stairwell on Saturday morning. The neighbor had bumped into the man later that morning in the portico of the yard. The man was pulling a stick with a package wrapped in carpets and tarps. The neighbor had been talking to a man who seemed normal.

The police caught the man in the yard when he was lifting the package to the back of the car. The wife's body was revealed in the package.

The news is updated.