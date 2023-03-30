Lawsuits | The person accused of Asikkala’s taxi death confessed, the court ordered the man to undergo a mental examination

The man admitted that he caused the death of the young taxi driver, but denied that he had done it.

Päijät-Hämeen In its interim judgment, the district court ordered a mental examination of the man accused of the taxi death in Asikkala.

The trial will be held entirely behind closed doors, but the court issued a press release about the interim verdict on Thursday.

According to the district court, the man has admitted that he caused the death of the victim, a young female taxi driver, but denied intentionality. It considers that the man caused the woman’s death by strangulation.

According to the court, the man has been shown to have strangled the victim, held him and inflicted violence on his right cheek, but the other violence mentioned in the indictment remained unclear to the court.

The district court also defined the quality of the violence used in its interim judgment.

According to it, the crime was committed in a particularly cruel way, taking into account that the victim was strangled, the victim’s opportunities to defend themselves were limited, the crime scene was remote, the crime took place at night and the victim was on duty.

However, the crime has not been committed in a particularly brutal manner, as alleged in the indictment, considering the amount of other physical and sexual violence shown.

Man has also admitted that he had oral sex with the victim and vaginal sex with his fingers, the court states.

According to the man, the sexual relations were voluntary, while the court considers that the man forced the woman to do so by using violence.

The trial will continue later this year. When the mental state examination is complete, the court will assess which crimes the man’s conduct fulfills. At the same time, it provides a solution to the compensation claims of the interested parties and other claims of the prosecutor.