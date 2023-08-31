Lawsuits | The nurse is accused of the death of a resident of the substance abuse service

According to the prosecutor, the nurse did not call for help for hours and the resident later died in the hospital. According to the accused, getting an ambulance to the substance abuse facility is not automatically possible with the nurse’s notification alone.

Prosecutor demands a suspended prison sentence for the nurse because of the death in the substance abuse service. The suspected crimes took place in Vaasa in 2018. The trial in the case began on Thursday in the district court of Ostrobothnia.

According to the prosecutor, the accused found the resident slumped on the toilet floor at 11:20. According to the prosecutor, the resident’s breathing was heavy and ragged and his level of consciousness was low.

According to the prosecutor, the nurse had left the room, but returned a few times to check on the resident. When the resident’s condition had not changed, the nurse called the emergency center around 3:30 p.m. The resident was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

He never regained consciousness and died in hospital about two weeks later. According to the summons, the cause of death was poisoning.

The prosecutor considers the nurse to be guilty of arson and manslaughter in the case. According to the prosecutor, the nurse caused the client’s death through negligence.

Accused denies the charge. In the answer he submitted to the court, he says that he turned the client to the side position, because according to the employer’s instructions, residents are not allowed to be lifted alone. According to the accused, the resident’s condition and appearance corresponded to drunkenness.

The nurse says that he has visited the resident a few times and that he thought this condition was caused by drinking kielu. When the situation didn’t change, he called the emergency center, and an ambulance arrived about four minutes later.

The answer takes the view that the nurse should have called for help earlier. According to the accused, getting an ambulance to the substance abuse facility is not automatically possible with the nurse’s notification alone.

According to the defense, the resident’s death was not due to the defendant’s negligence. The accused says that he did not act indifferently in the situation, but based on his previous experience.