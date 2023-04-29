Lawsuits | The Nepali restaurateurs were convicted of human trafficking and gross robbery

The couple who ran Nepali restaurants were sentenced to suspended prison terms and large compensations.

28.4. 21:29 | Updated 28.4. 21:37

In the capital region a couple who ran Nepalese restaurants were sentenced on Friday in Helsinki District Court for human trafficking and aggravated robbery.

Two of the couple’s former employees were the victims of human trafficking and gross extortion.

Manju Sharma to Karel was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison. The prison sentence is suspended. In addition to the suspended sentence, he was sentenced to 30 hours of community service.

By Devi Dutt Sharma the sentence was one year and eight months in prison. His sentence was also suspended, with 30 hours of community service.

HS has dealt with a lot of suspected human trafficking in Nepalese restaurants. HS published in March 2019 based on the report, widespread and systematic exploitation of employees takes place in restaurants. In the background, there is a small group of owners who are closely connected to each other.

Both the convicted were also obliged to jointly pay compensation to both victims.

One of the victims was ordered to pay a total of 165,658.75 euros for the basic salary, salary and vacation allowances, 12,000 euros for the suffering caused by the insult, and 3,000 euros for temporary psychological harm.

The second victim was awarded a total of 125,691.95 euros for unpaid wages and vacation money and vacation compensation.

In addition to this, he was awarded compensation for the part of the net salary returned to the defendants of 7,650 euros, for the suffering caused by the violation, 6,000 euros, and for temporary psychological harm, 1,000 euros.

The judgment is not binding.

Doomed Devi Sharma has been the owner or co-owner of several Nepalese restaurants in the capital region. He founded the first Nepalese restaurant in Finland in the 1990s in Helsinki.

Read more: The cruel price of a cheap lunch – Nepali restaurants in Finland run a vast shady business where exploitation, threats and tax evasion are commonplace