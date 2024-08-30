Lawsuits | The mother of the boy who traveled on Pumma called the HSL ticket inspector a racist – He was brought before the court

Lawsuits|A 17-year-old boy traveled without a ticket on the subway. The mother accused the inspector and the warden of being racist.

Prosecutor is seeking a verdict against a 58-year-old woman for gross defamation of an HSL passenger ticket inspector and security guard. The District Court of Varsinais-Suomi dealt with the case on Friday.

The charge is related to the highly publicized incident at the Helsinki Rautatientori metro station in July 2020.

The 17-year-old son of the woman born in 1966, who is now being prosecuted, traveled on the subway without a ticket.

The ticket inspector was asking a dark-skinned boy for personal information in order to determine the inspection fee, when the boy ran away. The policeman who was there stopped the boy, who resisted being stopped.

The warden knocked the boy to the ground and handcuffed him. After that, the police took the boy with them.

Son After the event, the mother shared videos of the incident on social media. In the same context, the mother made allegations of racism and discrimination against the ticket inspector and the security guard.

The mother also claimed that her son was abused, including by strangling him by the neck.

According to the indictment, the updates made by the mother spread for tens of thousands of people to see. The mother’s claims were also discussed in several media.

According to HSL, the inspectors acted appropriately in the situation, following the instructions they received. The 17-year-old boy’s own behavior was the reason for the arrest.

“Based on the video tapes and other investigations, excessive force was not used in the situation, and there were no elements indicating racism or other discriminatory treatment,” HSL announced after the incident became public.

Police explained the activities of the ticket inspector and the orderly supervisor. According to the police, the duo did not commit a crime in the case. Despite this, the mother did not remove her claims from social media.

The prosecutor demands a verdict for the woman for gross defamation, as the act caused great suffering, as the accused spread false information with the help of both social media and national media. The ticket inspector and the security guard were recognizable from the pictures, and the baseless claims could have seriously damaged their reputations.

The 58-year-old woman denies having committed the crime. In his opinion, the people involved are not recognizable in the video.

The prosecutor demands a suspended prison term or at least a significant fine for the accused. The District Court of Varsinais-Suomen will issue a verdict on the matter later.