Lawsuits | The man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband was found guilty

Paul Pelosi suffered, among other things, a skull fracture in last year’s attack.

Stateside A federal grand jury has found the former speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to blame the man who attacked the man. It tells about it, among other things NBC News.

Paul Pelosi was beaten in connection with the burglary of the couple’s Californian home in October of last year. The man had been looking for Nancy Pelosi in the apartment but attacked Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband with a hammer. In addition to the hammer, the man also had tape and rope with him.

Nancy Pelosi herself was in Washington at the time of the events.

The jury was unanimous in its decision. The assailant was convicted of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of a close relative of a federal official. The man faces up to life in federal prison.

The man is also facing a state-level lawsuit, where he is accused of, among other things, attempted murder and deprivation of liberty.

Paul Pelosi suffered, among other things, a skull fracture in the attack.

The attacker’s lawyers argued in court that he did not intend to kidnap anyone, and that his actions were not specifically connected to Nancy Pelosi’s actions as a federal official.