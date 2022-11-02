Lawsuits | The man received a sentence for a two-year-old sexual crime

The Rovaniemi Court of Appeal upheld the unconditional prison sentence of a thirty-year-old man for the aggravated rape of a 14-year-old child in 2008. Five years later, the man committed another sexual crime. The verdict was only given now.

Thirty the man has received a sentence for two sexual crimes dating back several years.

The brutal rape took place in 2008, when the man himself was 18 years old. Five years later, in 2013, the man was guilty of sexually abusing a child. The acts had different victims.

For gross rape, a 32-year-old man received two years and four months of unconditional imprisonment. He received a ten-month suspended sentence for sexually abusing a child.

On Wednesday, the Rovaniemi Court of Appeal upheld the verdicts given by the Oulu district court.

Rape the victim was a 14-year-old child. The man had gone to the child’s bed at night and started touching him.

The child had screamed for help and tried to fight back, but the man had pressed his head against the pillow. The man had also threatened that it would be bad if the child continued to scream. After this, the man had raped the child.

The prosecutor also demanded that the man be punished for abusing the same child later, but there was no evidence of this. In this regard, both the District Court and the Court of Appeal dismissed the charge.

The man was obliged to pay the victim a total of 7,000 euros for pain and suffering.

The victim of the 2013 abuse was a 5-year-old child. The man had once gone to sit on the girl’s bed without pants and touched her back and genitals with his hand.

According to the prosecutor, the man would also have pushed his finger a short distance into the girl’s vagina, but in this regard, sufficient evidence was not found to support the charge.

When measuring the punishment, it was taken into account, among other things, that the victim was a very young child at the time of the crime.

The man was ordered to pay the victim EUR 2,900 in compensation.

The court’s public records do not reveal how and why the crimes came to light years after the events.

HS does not publish the name of the convict in order to protect the identity of the victims.