Lawsuits | The man kept a huge amount of debris and hazardous waste in the groundwater area in Nurmijärvi

The court sentenced a man who had, for example, numerous scrap cars, batteries and a waste incinerator in his yard for an environmental crime.

Nurmijärväläinen the man kept a large amount of waste outside, such as scrap cars, broken machines, and dangerous substances and batteries. He also burned waste.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal gave its verdict on the matter on Friday. It upheld the man’s conviction for damaging the environment.

Environmental crime began to suspect in 2018, when an environmental official inspecting a completely different site smelled smoke. He noticed that waste was being burned on the man’s property and decided to take a closer look at the place with the police.

The inspection found a huge amount of debris, for example rotten wood, several scrap cars, worn tires and washing machines and other electrical equipment stored outside.

Oil had spilled from work machines on the ground, and other environmentally dangerous things, such as batteries, were stored on the site without protection. It was a groundwater area.

In the district court in 2021, a man was charged with damaging the environment.

The man himself denied the charge. He denied, for example, that he burned waste on his property except for “twigs and paper, a small roll of bloody fabric and a spring mattress”. He suspected that someone else had used his fireplace.

He explained the pile of batteries, for example, by saying that he was currently cleaning places and taking them and some of the other things away soon. He didn’t consider that he was keeping waste, but, for example, vehicles and construction materials that could be put into use with minor repairs and that were supposed to be used very soon.

The yard had indeed been cleared of debris before the trial, but only after the environmental authorities had intervened.

Legal found the precise observations recorded in the inspection report and the soil samples more credible than the man’s explanations. For example, clear signs of oil spilled on the ground and burning of waste were found.

So the man was sentenced. As punishment, he received a 40-day fine.

He appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal, but it found the district court’s decision correct.