Lawsuits | The man barricaded himself in the sauna and shot at six police officers

The man fired both guns when the police opened the door.

Prosecutor demands a ten-year sentence for the man who in September shot at six policemen from a sauna building in Huittinis.

On Tuesday, the man was charged with six attempted murders because there were six police officers nearby and a seventh a little further away.

Other charges in the Satakunta district court were violently resisting an official and firearms offence.

The police received an official assistance mission to the address where the man had barricaded himself in the sauna room. According to the indictment, he had taken a cut-off Baikal shotgun and a Nagant military revolver and a large number of cartridges there without the knowledge of other persons. Even the police had no information about this.

The police informed the man by phone and from outside the sauna building that the police were there and ordered him to come out with his hands visible. One of the police officers also positioned himself so that the police text on his back could be seen through the window of the hut. The man did not obey.

Man fired both guns simultaneously at the six police officers as one of them opened the door from the outside. The bullet fired by the man's shotgun hit the wall next to the door, and the bullet from the revolver hit the bottom edge of the door. The man didn't hit anyone.

The man said in the preliminary investigation that he didn't know there were any police officers there, although he said he heard “the police are here, come out” yelled into the megaphone. He admitted the shots.

The man is still in custody. The prosecutor considers the act as gross when evaluating it as a whole, when, for example, he notes that the man had prepared in advance for the use of serious violence by taking two guns and a large number of suitable cartridges to the sauna room, the shooting was aimed at a police officer performing his duty and there were two shots.

The court will give its verdict later.