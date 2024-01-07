According to his own words, Grigori Rodchenkov is on Vladimir Putin's kill list. According to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Rodchenkov is scheduled to testify at the trial of biathlon boss Anders Besseberg.

Russian the sport's former anti-doping boss Grigori Rodchenkov is scheduled to return to the public, says the Norwegian Broadcasting Company NRK.

Rodchenkov, 65, is due to testify against the former biathlon boss in a trial in Norway.

Rodchenkov has reportedly been hiding in the United States for a long time.

In recent years, he was involved in Russia's doping scam at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. Since then, he has reported extensively on the doping plot. In Russia, he was branded a traitor.

Rodchenkov a Norwegian is scheduled to take part via video connection Anders Besseberg to trial. Besseberg, 77, is accused of taking bribes and covering up the doping cartels of Russian biathletes when he worked at the head of the International Biathlon Union.

Besseberg has reportedly denied the charges.

Anders Besseberg in a stock photo.

Rodchenkov has avoided publicity because he fears for his life and health.

Rodchenkov himself has stated that he believes he is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin71, at the top of the hit list.

He has made statements through lawyers and is said to have appeared in disguise. His is speculated even having surgery to modify his face to make recognition difficult.