Sunday, January 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lawsuits | The man at the top of Vladimir Putin's hit list has to go public

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Lawsuits | The man at the top of Vladimir Putin's hit list has to go public

According to his own words, Grigori Rodchenkov is on Vladimir Putin's kill list. According to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Rodchenkov is scheduled to testify at the trial of biathlon boss Anders Besseberg.

Russian the sport's former anti-doping boss Grigori Rodchenkov is scheduled to return to the public, says the Norwegian Broadcasting Company NRK.

Rodchenkov, 65, is due to testify against the former biathlon boss in a trial in Norway.

Rodchenkov has reportedly been hiding in the United States for a long time.

In recent years, he was involved in Russia's doping scam at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. Since then, he has reported extensively on the doping plot. In Russia, he was branded a traitor.

Rodchenkov a Norwegian is scheduled to take part via video connection Anders Besseberg to trial. Besseberg, 77, is accused of taking bribes and covering up the doping cartels of Russian biathletes when he worked at the head of the International Biathlon Union.

See also  Wrestling | Arvi Savolainen wrestled to the European Championship finals and secured the first adult medal of his career

Besseberg has reportedly denied the charges.

Anders Besseberg in a stock photo. Picture: Zumapress / MVPhotos

Rodchenkov has avoided publicity because he fears for his life and health.

Rodchenkov himself has stated that he believes he is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin71, at the top of the hit list.

He has made statements through lawyers and is said to have appeared in disguise. His is speculated even having surgery to modify his face to make recognition difficult.

#Lawsuits #man #top #Vladimir #Putin39s #hit #list #public

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A firecracker flew through the window

A firecracker flew through the window

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result