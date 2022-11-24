Lawsuits | The life sentence for Kallio’s apartment murder remained in effect – the convict demanded a new mental state examination

The death happened to the perpetrator and the victim in the apartment of a previously unknown woman.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal confirmed the life sentence for the murder that took place in the dormitory of the Deaconess Institute.

The death took place in March of last year in the dormitory of the Deacon Institute in Kallio, Helsinki. Kauko Kalevi Konttinen was sentenced in January at the Helsinki district court to life imprisonment for murder.

The victim and the perpetrator, born in 1982, were visiting a woman who lives in a dormitory on the night of the murder. The victim was a middle-aged family man.

Konttinen had demanded in the appeals court, among other things, that he be considered guilty of aggravated assault and aggravated manslaughter or secondarily manslaughter instead of murder.

In addition, he had also demanded a new mental state examination. He considered that he was guilty at the time of the act. The Court of Appeal saw no reason to renew the mental state examination, according to which the convicted person was under the influence at the time of the act.

I do according to the verdict, the background was the men’s previous arguments and clashes.

On the night of the murder, the men had spent the evening at the house of a woman who lived in the dormitory. In the apartment, however, the men started fighting with each other. In its judgment, the Helsinki district court assessed that the act was particularly cruel. For example, the fact that the perpetrator used three bladed weapons in the killing and that the act continued for a long time in different parts of the apartment speaks for the brutality of the act.

The woman who lived in the apartment was sentenced to fines in the district court for neglecting rescue measures, because she had not alerted the victim for help.