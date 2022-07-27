Lawsuits | The Kulosaari child abduction will be discussed in court from 9 o’clock

Kulosaari The hearing of the child abduction begins at the Helsinki courthouse today at 9 o’clock. HS reporter Roni Kuronen is there to monitor the proceedings.

A 9-year-old boy was kidnapped in the spring when he was on his way to school. Now the case is being heard in court, where the accused is a man previously convicted of, among other things, murder and several frauds.

HS previously reported that the third grade victim is a child of a very wealthy family.

Read more: Information from HS: A very wealthy family living in the area fell victim to the Kulosaari child abduction

A hostage taking is a rare crime in Finland. Cases where the victim is a child are even rarer.

One of the most famous hostage cases in recent history dates back to 2009. A man from Turku kidnapped a 26-year-old woman belonging to an industrial family in Herlin and held her hostage for more than two weeks.

The kidnapper demanded a ransom of eight million euros from the woman. A ransom was paid to the kidnapper, after which the woman was released. The police caught the kidnapper, and he was sentenced to nine years in prison for, among other things, taking a hostage.

Taking a hostage can result in a maximum of ten years in prison.