Lawsuits | The interrogations reveal: The order supervisors felt that they were giving “lessons” to people who had misbehaved

One of the orderlies said that it is part of the work culture not to oppose the orders given by others.

Part the police officers of Avarn Security accused of violence seem to have experienced their actions as justified. In police interrogations, they have justified their use of violence by saying that it has been a “lesson” for misbehaving people. The interrogations are related to a wide-ranging trial in which a dozen law enforcement officers are accused of violence committed in the workplace.

One of the “teaching lessons” was a situation where, according to the prosecutor, two law enforcers transported a 15-year-old boy to the surveillance cameras in the vicinity of Helsinki’s Maatulli school in September of last year. According to the prosecutor, the boy was hit at least 16 times in the legs with a telescopic pump.

The second defendant in the case justified his actions by saying that he wanted to teach the boy a lesson. He told the police that the boy repeatedly caused disturbances and behaved aggressively.

“As a scare and a lesson, a fatherly lesson. I perceive the situation as intimidation and the so-called as sending a message [siitä]that this kind of thing has to end [ja] that it is dealt with. By this I mean pushing women, threatening and other previous behavior, what [uhri] did with the youth group.”

During the interrogation, the police asked another security guard about the videos found during the search. According to the police, several videos show how law enforcement officers abuse, threaten and humiliate people in their duties.

“You are involved in these videos. How do you comment on that?” the interrogator asked.

“They have been customers who have behaved aggressively or otherwise threateningly towards ordinary passengers. And the normal methods of operation have not helped them anymore. That is, talking, deleting, etc. Then we have made other decisions of our own,” the suspect answered.

Minutes according to, in addition to violence, staging a drug crime was also used as a “teaching”.

According to the prosecutor, in one of the situations revealed in the investigation, the law enforcement officers arrested a person without reason, sprayed his face with oc spray and hit him with a telescopic baton. Finally, the man was handcuffed and slipped a strip of narcotic drugs. Because of the situation, the victim had to stay in the tube for the night.

One of the accused admitted to using a gas atomizer.

“I wanted to gas him as a lesson, so that he would remember that situation a little better.”

The orderlies told the police that the man had caused a disturbance at the station. According to one of the suspects in the case, they decided that the medicinal substances in the found items would be put in the man’s pocket and the police would be told that they were the reason for the arrest.

According to the defendant who used the gas, initially their intention was to take the victim away to “teach”, but the elevator did not work.

“After all, our original intention was to transport the person to a more remote place on the east side of the station and teach them some lesson there. – – As I recall, the elevator didn’t seem to work or something like that, and then we ended up with this staging.”

The police asked one of the accused why he went along with the set.

“I guess it’s our work culture that we don’t oppose the instructions or orders given by others. In the way that he is involved in that work community and wants to be in it with others. That’s why I did this and didn’t go out to protest.”

Prosecutor according to the violence committed by law enforcement officers often had a racist motive. One such situation was in Vantaa Aviapolis, where the victims of the accused were two Romani men. According to the prosecutor, the defendants removed the men from the train, groped them and rubbed snow on their faces.

One of the accused pressed the chest of the victim lying on the ground with his knee, the prosecutor says. The victim said during the interrogation that he was afraid he was going to die. According to him, one of the defendants said that “all of you Gypsies should be hanged”.

“It came out strongly in their speech, that hatred towards the Roma. I couldn’t understand where such hatred towards Roma came from. We hadn’t done anything for them in the situation.”

According to the victims, it seemed that the law enforcement officers were trying to provoke them into doing something.

“Tried to provoke me to do something against and [oli] very submissive. I felt very subordinated in that situation.”

In their own interrogations, the law enforcers said that the men had been removed from public transport for not having a ticket. According to the defendants, one of the men had spat in the face of another of them.

Those suspected of dumping it on the ground and giving it a snow wash explained, among other things, that “it makes sense”.

“[Toinen syytetty] I think I put a little bit of snow on my face and I think I wiped them off. Then they explained something useless about it. Then both were let up, and they walked away from it. I wouldn’t talk about this incident under the name of abuse myself.”

The trial on the charges against the orderlies will continue in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa until December.