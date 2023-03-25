Lawsuits | The first of the accused in the case of the assassination of the Haitian president admitted his crime in the United States

Businessman Rodolphe Jaar, 50, admitted to the court that he provided material assistance to the assassination project.

Haitian-Chilean businessman Rodolphe Jaar, 50, admitted to the court that he provided material assistance to the project, knowing that the goal was to kidnap and kill the president.

Jaar is one of 11 accused of planning the murder in the ongoing trial in Florida. The actual perpetrators of the bloodshed were Colombian mercenaries. Haiti’s 53-year-old President Moise was shot dead in his home in July 2021.