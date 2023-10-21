Lawsuits | The famous brewery didn’t pay the taxes – Vouti even took an ancient motorhome from the yard

The company disputed the statute of limitations on tax receivables with the tax collector and lost.

Renowned sahti manufacturer Lammin Sahti lost his ongoing dispute with the tax collector at the Turku Court of Appeal, when the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Pirkanmaa District Court from the spring. In it, the district court approved the confiscation of the cars used by the company at the end of 2021.

Due to unpaid taxes such as excise duty, two vans, a truck and a Mersu SUV ended up in foreclosure, as well as a Ford Anglia, which was already largely museum-aged, and which was in pieces for restoration. Those taxes were already ten years ago.

In the Court of Appeal, there was an argument about whether the tax receivables had already expired before the seizure in 2021. According to Lammin Sahti, the tax receivables had already expired well before the foreclosure, according to the tax collector, they had not.

The tax assessor considered that the basis for the foreclosure was the back taxes paid in 2016, and in this case the back taxes receivable could be collected until the end of 2021. So the foreclosure took over the cars as a temporary measure on New Year’s Eve 21. It turned into an actual foreclosure two weeks later.

Court of Appeal took the taxman’s position. It considered that the receivables were collectable until the end of 2021 and that they were therefore not expired on New Year’s Eve 2021. That is why the Court of Appeal did not overturn the attachment decisions.

It also considered that the provisional measure taken on the last possible day was sufficient, even though the actual seizure was not carried out until two weeks later.

In his original appeal to the district court, Lammin Sahti explained the dispute as follows: The Tax Administration made post-tax decisions in 2016, which concerned excise taxes and beverage packaging taxes that the company paid on its own initiative in 2013 and 2014.

According to it, it was about the fact that the tax authority, i.e. Customs, had changed its established practice and interpreted afterwards that the company was not entitled to a small-brewery discount, which legally and financially independent small-breweries are entitled to by law.

Company held that the taxes expired no later than January 1, 2020. According to it, the seizure decisions were against the law and unreasonable.

“The survey decisions unduly hinder the company’s business, which will continue and is intended to continue in a normal way. It is not a question of tax avoidance, but an important principled solution for the small brewing industry,” it stated.

The Court of Appeal rejected Lammin Sahti’s demands for reimbursement of its legal costs, so the company will have to pay the costs in the districts and in the Court of Appeal.

