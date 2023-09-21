Lawsuits | The ex-director of the crime laboratory in an extraordinary way falsified the witness statement in court

The woman was accused of stealing the man’s valuable breeding dog in connection with the divorce and of forging the man’s name in the contract. The Court of Appeal overturned the woman’s sentence.

Eastern Finland the court of appeal has given its verdict in a dispute related to the ownership of a valuable breeding dog. The Court of Appeal overturned the woman’s conviction that she had stolen the dog in connection with the divorce and forged the man’s name in the ownership agreement.

The woman had been convicted in the Etelä-Savo district court. The man prosecuted the woman himself, because the prosecutor had made a decision not to press charges in the case.

The opinion of a Finnish handwriting researcher living in Spain took center stage. The researcher came to the conclusion by comparing the signatures of the contract “with a fairly high degree of certainty” to the fact that the man had not signed the contract for the surrender of the dog.

Instead, the ex-spouse’s signature had many of the same features and points as the contract’s signature, the researcher stated.

This settled the case in the district court in favor of the man. In the district court’s opinion, the man’s credible account received “significant additional confirmation in terms of probative value” from the handwritten statement.

Court of Appeal heard the former director of the Central Criminal Police’s crime laboratory as a new witness Kimmo Himbergia. He ran the laboratory for twenty years.

Himberg’s assessment of the handwriting expert’s statement was devastating. According to him, the statement does not meet internationally accepted standards among professionals.

For example, information about which method was used in the study was missing from the statement.

Another problem was that the researcher had compared the handwritings based on the document copies. However, original samples are needed in handwriting research, because then it is possible to find out, for example, the writing pressure, i.e. how hard the pen was pressed at any point, Himberg said.

In addition, there were too few comparison samples, especially related to a woman’s handwriting.

Himberg stressed that legal handwriting comparison is a subjective field of research, i.e. it is based on human interpretations. For this reason, the material is always reviewed by two researchers.

Himberg’s conclusion in the dog dispute was that the handwriting expert’s statement was a “quasi-scientific and quasi-official statement” made by a layman.

The Court of Appeal also heard two other new witnesses. Both said that the divorcing couple had said that the dog would stay with the woman.

On these grounds, the court of appeal considered that it had not been shown that the woman had forged the man’s signature or stolen the dog. The woman’s sentence was overturned.

It is still possible to apply for leave to appeal from the Supreme Court.