Lawsuits | The District Court of Helsinki gives its verdict in a large-scale street gang case

The police and prosecutors consider the group of young people from Vuosaari to be a street gang and the 24-year-old accused as its leader.

Helsinki the district court is scheduled to issue a verdict today in the criminal case concerning the East Helsinki street gang. The verdict was originally supposed to be handed down two weeks ago, but the sentencing was postponed.

The trial is related to a group of young men from Vuosaari, which the police and prosecutors consider to be a street gang and an organized criminal group.

A 24-year-old man is considered the leader of the group. The man denies the charges and that his circle of friends is some kind of gang and he is its leader. According to the defense, the case has no connection to organized crime.

A total of 18 people in their twenties are indicted. The district court has dealt with charges such as attempted murder, attempted aggravated extortion, preparation of a serious crime against life or health, and threatening to be heard in the administration of justice.

The suspected crimes took place last year and the year before.

Prosecutor and according to the police, the activities of the group called RK or RK-98 involve influencing and intimidating crime victims.

According to the police, the victims have been instructed in what they should say during the interrogation. The witnesses have not answered the questions put to them. According to the police, it is possible that they have also lied.

“Those interviewed during the preliminary investigation have been found to be afraid to comment or say anything about the members of the group or their suspected actions during the preliminary investigation. The interviewees have pleaded that their own safety will be jeopardized if certain questions are answered,” the police’s preliminary investigation protocol says.

According to the police, the number in the group’s name refers to Vuosaari’s postal code. The group’s logo has been used, among other things, on clothes, name tags, social media texts and music videos. According to the police’s estimate, the group includes 15–30 people.