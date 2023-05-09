Lawsuits | The District Court of Helsinki begins to process charges related to a street gang in East Helsinki

According to STT’s information, the group has been influential in the Vuosaari region. The police consider a 24-year-old man to be the leader of the gang.

Helsinki a trial related to a street gang from East Helsinki begins today in the district court. Today, the court will deal with the charge of aggravated robbery and at the end of the week, the charge of attempted murder.

With this information, the trial will last until the beginning of June. The rest of the charges concern, among other things, serious drug crimes, preparation of a serious crime against life or health, and threatening to be heard in the course of justice.

A total of 18 people are indicted. The suspects are in their twenties. The prosecutor, like the police who investigated the matter, believes that the group suspected of crimes is a street gang. According to STT’s information, the group has been influential in Eastern Helsinki in the Vuosaari area, and its name refers to, among other things, the postal code of that area.

Helsinki the police opened an investigation into the group at a press conference held in March. At that time, it was reported that the suspected crimes took place in 2021-2022. According to the police, the leader of the group is a 24-year-old man. He is still in custody and, based on the charges filed, is the suspected main factor in the whole.

The police have said that the whole thing is related to the shooting that took place at McDonald’s in Vuosaari in the summer of 2022. A 24-year-old man, considered to be the leader of the gang, was sentenced to prison in the case. He was convicted of unlawful threats. The judgment is not binding.