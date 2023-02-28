Lawsuits | The detention trial of the man suspected of the data breach at the office will be held on Tuesday in Espoo

The session is scheduled to start at ten o’clock.

Western Uusimaa Today, the district court in Espoo is discussing the arrest of a 25-year-old man suspected of hacking the Vastaamo Psykoterapiakeskus.

The trial starts at ten o’clock. The Central Criminal Police (KRP) demands that he be imprisoned on suspicion of, among other things, aggravated blackmail and aggravated data breach.

Suspect Alexander Kivimäki25, was extradited to Finland last Friday from France, where he was arrested at the beginning of February.

French media Actu.frAccording to , Kivimäki was arrested in connection with a home alarm mission. According to the article, on February 3, the police went to the apartment in the commune of Courbevoie near Paris, when the woman said that her friend had argued with her partner. The woman suspected domestic violence.

The police arrived at the apartment, where, according to the article, there were no indications of suspected violence. Instead, the man in the apartment showed Romanian identity papers to the police, but the police checked the man’s information. It turned out that the man was a Finnish man suspected of the Vastaamo data breach.

Stone Hill was imprisoned in Finland in absentia already in October. Around the same time, he was wanted, a European arrest warrant was issued and he was added to the most wanted list of Europol, the European police authority. At the time, he denied on Twitter having committed a data breach.

“I have not participated in criminal activity since my teenage years, and I deeply regret those actions,” he wrote.

According to the company itself, the counter was affected by a data breach in November 2018 and March 2019. Director of investigations Marko Leponen commented earlier that, according to the KRP, it seems that the suspect did the first of them.

The data breach became public in 2020. Vastaamo said in October 2020 that it had been the target of blackmail. The customers’ information was published online, and ransom was demanded from them under the threat of information dissemination. Kivimäki is suspected of having published material about customers on the Tor network and of participating in extorting both Vastaamo and customers.

According to the police, Vastaamo’s database contained the information of about 33,000 people.

Stone Hill has previously been convicted for defrauding American Airlines and US authorities, among other things. He made unsubstantiated 911 calls, which prompted US law enforcement agencies to send special forces to people’s homes and the airline to cancel the flight.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal, like the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa, considered that the phone calls were about fraud. The Court of Appeal, on the other hand, mitigated the sentence in such a way that it considered the data breach to be basic rather than gross.

The right to prosecute a basic data breach had expired, and thus the prosecution in the case was dismissed. The man’s conditional prison sentence was reduced to ten months and the number of daily fines dropped from one hundred to 80.

The crimes took place in 2014 in Espoo, and the man was 16-17 years old when he committed them.

STT said in November that Kivimäki is also suspected of data breach and other crimes in Turku. Director of investigations Kaarle Lönnroth said at the time that the target of the suspected crimes is not a large or public entity, but an individual and a company. Lönnroth does not comment further on the investigation at this stage. Tuesday’s detention session will also discuss demands related to the Turku investigation.

STT has exceptionally published Kivimäki’s name already in the preliminary investigation phase, because he has committed similar serious crimes in the past. The data breach at the front desk has had a wide societal significance.