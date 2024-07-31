Lawsuits | The creator of the hit Netflix series wrote a 20-page report to the court about the persecution he experienced

Lawsuits|Richard Gadd, creator of the Baby Reindeer series, describes Fiona Harvey’s harassment of him in court documents. Harvey sued Netflix in June.

Netflix Baby Reindeer – created the hit series Richard Gadd details the stalking behind the series of events in his submission to the Californian court in the document.

Gadd’s 20-page statement is a response to a lawsuit in which Fiona Harvey-a British woman is demanding 170 million dollars, or just under 157 million euros, from Netflix in compensation for the way in which the character Martha, based on her, has been presented in the series.

Baby Reindeer is about a man named Donny, played by Gadd, who by Jessica Gunning played by Martha starts stalking and harassing.

Harvey said he was Martha’s role model Piers Morgan in the talk show in the beginning of May. Even before he became public, some of the fans of the series had managed to find out his identity.

Harvey has admitted to sending Gadd one letter and “a few e-mails”, but has denied, for example, harassing Gadd’s family or abusing him, as Martha does to Donny in the series.

According to Harvey, the series has also defamed him by portraying Martha as a convicted stalker, as she has not actually been convicted of a crime.

Gadda is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but he says in a court filing Monday that he supports Netflix’s move to overturn the suit.

She says that she met Harvey while working at a pub called the Hawley Arms in 2014 and that she filed a criminal complaint in February 2016, when the stalking had continued for two years. He describes the event time as nerve-racking.

Gadd says he received thousands of harassing and sexually suggestive emails and voicemails from Harvey, which he also refers to directly in the document. He cites several emails he says were sent by Harvey.

The author of the alleged messages describes in detail, among other things, her own menstrual flow, breasts, pubic hair and masturbation. Gadd says Harvey also sent her pictures of himself and his underwear.

According to Gadd, Harvey could spend his entire shift at the pub. She says Harvey physically harassed her despite the prohibitions and lied to other customers about having sex with her.

According to Gadd, the police eventually gave Harvey a warning for harassment after he contacted her several times about it. The warning reduced Harvey’s activity but did not completely stop it, Gadd says.

Gadd insists in the document that it did not want Harvey or anyone else to be linked Baby Reindeer series. He says that although the series is based on events in his life and “real trauma”, he has changed the people, places and events of the series to serve the narrative.

“Martha Scott is not Fiona Harvey. Like all characters on the show, Martha is a fictional character with fictional traits that are very different from Harvey’s,” Gadd writes.

Gadd does not take a position in the document Baby Reindeer -to the text that can be seen at the beginning of the series, which simply states: “This is a true story.”

Entertainment magazine Variety says that Netflix provided not only Gadd’s narrative but also supporting statements From Craig Seymourwho is Gadd’s former frontman at the Hawley Arms pub, as well as From Laura Wraywho has said that Harvey systematically harassed her and her family for five years.