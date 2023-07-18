Lawsuits | The Court of Appeal dismissed the charge against the ex-chairman of the Christian Democratic youth organization in a case where an employee was exhausted

In the courts, the chairman of the organization was convicted of an occupational safety crime. According to Hov, the man had taken concrete steps to reduce the workload.

Helsinki the court of appeal rejected the charge in a case concerning the burnout of an employee of the youth organization of the Christian Democrats and the responsibility of the then chairman in the situation in 2018.

In the courts, the former chairman was sentenced to fines for an occupational safety crime. According to the district court, he was negligent in ensuring that the harmful and dangerous factors for the employee’s safety and health were sufficiently systematically investigated and identified at the workplace.

An employee suffering from work burnout said that he felt that the chairman had not understood his burnout and the need to reduce work tasks.

The ex-chairman denied the charge. He said he tried to talk once a month with the employee about coping and workload. According to him, not once did it come up that the actions taken were insufficient.

Thing considered, the Court of Appeal ended up rejecting the charge. According to it, it was not shown in the case that the chairman had not sufficiently investigated the danger caused by the work load.

According to the Court of Appeal, the employee’s workload had already started before the accused had started as chairman. In addition, the accused had investigated the workload of the work with, for example, occupational health.

“In this situation, the Court of Appeal considers it justified that (the accused) had taken concrete practical measures in the first place to reduce the workload of (the employee’s) work.”

The verdict was handed down on May 30. It is not legally binding.