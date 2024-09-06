Lawsuits | The Court of Appeal dismissed the brigadier general’s rape charge

Lawsuits|A year ago, the district court sentenced the brigadier general to an unconditional prison sentence of one year and 11 months.

Vaasa On Friday, the Court of Appeal rejected Brigadier General EVP. Mauri Koskelan accused of rape.

A year ago, the District Court of Southern Ostrobothnia sentenced Koskela to one year and 11 months of unconditional imprisonment for rape and a firearms offence. According to the district court’s verdict, Koskela had, among other things, tied up the victim and forced her into sexual intercourse with violence.

Court of Appeal of Vaasa dismissed the rape charge, because according to it, based on the evidence, the alternative course of events presented by Koskela could not be ruled out, that, as Koskela understood, it was consensual sex between the parties, the kind they had had before.

However, like the district court, the Court of Appeal considered that Koskela was guilty of a firearms offence. According to the court, he had been in possession of a Mauser pistol and a military rifle without the required permit.

The Court of Appeal’s decision was unanimous.

In 1960 born Koskela had a long career as a professional officer in the service of the Defense Forces. During his military career, he served in several international positions, such as deputy commander of the UN’s UNODF operation in Syria and Israel.

In addition, he managed the International Center of the Defense Forces and served as the municipal manager of Enontekiö vs. in the 2010s.

After his military career, Koskela also served as the chairman of the Finnish Peacekeepers’ Association. In 2020, he received the Commander’s Badge of the White Rose of Finland.