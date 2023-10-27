Lawsuits | The court acquitted Lauri Tähkä of the sexual crime charge, voted on the decision

The trial was held in Kanta-Häme district court.

Musician Lauri Tähkäproperly named Jarkko Suo, 49, received an acquittal in the Kanta-Häme district court on Friday. The prosecutor had demanded that he be punished for forcing him to commit a sexual act.

The composition of two judges of the District Court voted on their decision. The votes were tied 1–1, so the solution that was more lenient for the accused won.

Another judge would have sentenced Tähkä to three months of suspended imprisonment.

District court according to the public report, Tähkä was accused of a sexual crime in a hotel room in Hämeenlinna on October 28 last year.

According to the prosecutor, he had forced the person in question to undergo sexual acts by violence, by pulling the hair strongly and by restraining him. According to the prosecutor, it was about kissing on the mouth, removing clothes, touching the breasts, kissing the breasts, sucking the nipples and touching the crotch.

Tähkän was accused of taking advantage of the fact that the concerned owner was unable to defend himself due to a state of fear or other helplessness.

According to the indictment, Tähkä’s actions essentially violated the sexual autonomy of the person concerned. The indictment also mentioned that the person concerned had bitten the musician on the right hand finger.

Prosecutor demanded a suspended prison sentence of at least eight months for Tähka.

The interested party also joined the prosecution and demanded compensation from Tähka of 1,200 euros for suffering and 3,000 euros for temporary inconvenience caused by trauma-related stress disorder.

Cob denied the charge and compensation claims. He denied having committed the acts mentioned in the indictment.

Earlier in the fall, the charge was discussed in the courtroom behind closed doors to the public. In the main hearing, the district court accepted as evidence a report on the mental health of the owner and Tähkä, the surveillance camera recordings of the hotel, messages sent by the owner and photographs of Tähkä’s hands and the hotel room.

The interested party, Tähkä and 16 witnesses were heard as personal evidence in court.

The hotel surveillance camera recordings showed that Tähkä and the concerned owner went to the musician’s hotel room alone on October 28 at 4:27 a.m. The interested party left there at 5:16.

“The story of the person concerned, which corresponds to the description of the crime in the indictment, is in itself credible and detailed, and he has repeated it with the same content and unchanged to many different parties. However, in support of the interested party’s report, no relevant indirect evidence based on anything other than the interested party’s report has been presented,” the district court states in the public statement.

According to Tähkä, due to his state of intoxication, he does not remember exactly the events of the morning in the hotel room. However, according to the district court, he has consistently denied any sexual or physical contact with the person concerned.

According to his story, Tähkä had asked the person in question to leave the room in a low-key manner, which happened in the end, according to the person in question.

In the photographs taken of the cob’s fingers later during the weekend, there were no visible signs that the person in question had bitten one of them noticeably hard. Also, no evidence other than the concerned person’s own report has been presented about the strong blocking of the concerned person’s hair, which caused pain in the scalp.

“The mere evidence that the interested party has repeated his story in the same way over and over again is not enough in this case to cross the threshold for conviction,” the district court states in a public statement.

In the vote the dissenting judge interpreted the evidence differently.

According to him, the story of the person concerned was coherent and contained a large number of details. In the judge’s opinion, sufficient other evidence was presented to support the report to convict Tähkä of forcing him to commit a sexual act.

According to the judge, the credibility of the story was also increased by the fact that the person concerned told a person who worked at the hotel about the events shortly after them. In addition, she sent a message to her boyfriend that all is not well.

The next day, the person concerned told her boyfriend and mother about the events. According to them, the person concerned was clearly upset at the time.

The plaintiff’s psychological symptoms increased after the incident. It increased the credibility of the victim’s story, the judge who disagreed with the verdict stated.

Instead, Tähkä’s story was unbelievable, the judge considered.

According to him, the credibility of Tähkä’s story was also weakened by the fact that the musician told about the events in the district court in a different way than what he said in the preliminary investigation.

The judgment is not yet final.