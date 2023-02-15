Lawsuits | The court accepted Tytti Yli-Viikari’s double firing: “Recklessness and lack of consideration”

Helsinki has been rejected by the administrative court Tytti Yli-Viikarin the appeals regarding his suspension from office and his dismissal from the positions of Director General and Director General of VTV of the State Audit Office.

The administrative court gave its decision on Wednesday morning.

Regarding the dismissal of the director general, the court considered, among other things, that VTV’s position in the state administration is significant and the successful management of the agency’s tasks requires public trustworthiness and special care in matters related to the agency’s own finances.

That’s why Yli-Viikari’s operation did not fit these requirements. In the parliamentary audit committee, he had refused to tell about the use of flight points, citing the personal nature of the points program, and, in the committee’s opinion, had answered questions about trips incompletely.

In addition, Yli-Viikari had taken a reckless approach to the preparation of travel plans and travel invoices, the court stated. Using VTV’s funds for own styling and hairdressing expenses had also shown a lack of judgment.

The reasons for the judgment continue: Yli-Viikari had decided to appoint a temporary civil servant illegally without a public application procedure and in 2016 entered into an illegal service contract.

In addition, deficiencies had been found related to Yli-Viikari’s purchases and the official car’s driving logbook. Work well-being in the agency had also weakened due to Yli-Viikari’s actions, and his actions showed problems in management and the agency’s operating culture.

For example, the court considered that the parliament could have taken into account the appellant’s inability to understand his own responsibility as the CEO in the overall consideration.

With these grounds, the parliament had the right to dismiss him. When the parliament had lost its trust, there had been a particularly weighty reason for his dismissal due to the civil servant.

Next, the administrative court assessed whether he could have returned to his background position as CEO. He couldn’t, because the actions had an impact on his conditions and credibility to work in any leading position in the inspection agency.

The court again looked at Yli-Viikari’s actions regarding, among other things, the private use of flight points accumulated from official trips, which showed dishonesty and disregard for compliance with regulations and instructions. Therefore, VTV could have assessed that it no longer has confidence in Yli-Viikari’s conditions and ability to act in a leading position.

In the overall consideration, it was also possible to take into account the illegal service contract and the resulting criminal conviction, the deficiencies in the travel plans and invoices, the payment of hairdressing and styling expenses from the inspection agency’s funds and the ambiguities related to the use of the official car.

The decision can be appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court.

In dispute so many twists and turns have already been seen before the current solution.

First, the parliament fired Yli-Viikari from the position of VTV’s CEO in the summer of 2021. According to the parliament’s audit committee, Yli-Viikari had, among other things, significantly weakened trust in the appropriateness of VTV’s financial management.

In that case, he was the general manager, but he planned to return to his background position, which was the general manager.

It didn’t work, because VTV first suspended him from his post, then fired him. The basis was, for example, that he had repeatedly acted against the agency’s instructions.

Both of these dismissals are the subject of the decision that has just come, because Yli-Viikari appealed both decisions to the administrative court.

In addition to these, a separate criminal case is pending. In it, the Helsinki district court sentenced him to fines for abuse of official position, violation of official duty and embezzlement, but the sentence is not yet legally binding.

This judgment was about an agreement by which a VTV employee was paid an unjustified salary for two years, as well as the use of flight points obtained from official trips.

