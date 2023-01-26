Lawsuits | The communication training acquired by the special assistant led to Katri Kulmuni’s resignation – Now the assistant is accused of fraud

Katri Kulmuni’s former special assistant is accused of fraud and breach of duty. Kulmuni resigned from the position of Minister of Finance because of the incident.

The former the Minister of Finance Katri Kulmunin (center) for the former special assistant Kari Jääskeläinen charges of fraud and breach of duty will be read on Thursday in the Helsinki district court.

Jääskeläinen has denied having committed any crimes.

The charges are related to the communications training Kulmuni received from the communications agency Tekir when he was a minister. As a result of the incident, Kulmuni, the chairman of the center at the time resigned from the position of Minister of Finance in the summer of 2020.

Kari Jääskeläinen has had a long career behind the scenes of politics. Before Kulmuni, he assisted other central central politicians. Nowadays, Jääskeläinen works as the regional director of Kymen Yrittäjie.

The District Court has set aside one sitting day for hearing the charges.

Prosecutor according to Kulmun’s special assistant at the time, Kari Jääskeläinen, by making a mistake or taking advantage of the mistake, caused the Ministry of Finance to unjustifiably pay 13,702 euros for Kulmun’s communication training.

The amount is only part of the costs that accrued from Kulmuni’s communication coaching. The Ministry of Labor and the Economy and the Ministry of Finance paid a total of 56,000 euros for the training.

The prosecutor considers that the special assistant violated his official duty at the same time. Violation of official duty as a title indicates that, according to the prosecutor’s opinion, it was a deliberate act.

Although the communication training was paid for by the ministry, Kulmuni also practiced things related to his duties as party leader.

He later stated in parliament that it should not have been done. He announced that he will pay back the performance training he received.

Kulmuni said that he wanted to gain more performance confidence through coaching. In the trainings, he practiced, among other things, party conference speech.

The incident caused Kulmuni to resign from the position of Minister of Finance. He justified his resignation with overall social responsibility.

“In social tasks, you have to bear overall social responsibility. I have to take political responsibility in the matter, even though I did not know about all the acquisitions related to the whole and I did not order or acquire them,” he said.

Kulmuni continued as the chairman of the center after leaving the minister’s duties, the current chairman Annika Saarikon until selection.

