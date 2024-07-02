Lawsuits | The Coast Guard is suspected of leaking secret information to criminals in near real time

Lawsuits|A senior sea guard is suspected of having given secret information to a criminal he knew in exchange for money. He was also in possession of an illegal weapon and cocaine.

Border Guard the staff is suspected of leaking secret official information to criminals in almost real time in 2020–2021.

This is evident from the documents that have become public, which concern bribery suspicions of a Border Guard employee born in 1974. He is suspected of handing over secret information to a member of a criminal group in exchange for money.

The prosecutors demanded a prison sentence for the man who worked as a senior sea guard in the district court of Helsinki. The Border Guard has already dismissed the man.

Suspicion of bribery has been reported in the public before, but new information about criminal suspicions appears from court documents released during the summer.

According to the indictment, the Border Guard employee accepted bribes from a man belonging to a criminal group while working as a senior sea guard at the Border Guard headquarters in 2020–2021.

A man born in 1976 is accused of bribery in the courts. Last October, he was sentenced to more than ten years in prison in a large drug ring.

The Helsinki District Court found in its verdict that the man belonged to an organized criminal group. Based on the verdict, the man used the information he received from a senior sea guard in his criminal activities.

Several dozen people were convicted in the same drug ring. According to the district court, more than a thousand kilograms of narcotics, such as cocaine, amphetamine and marijuana, were imported to Finland in 2020–2021.

Senior According to the indictment, the coastguard and the man born in 1976 had agreed that the coastguard would hand over secret official information weekly.

It is suspected that he followed the authorities’ secret information systems, which investigations and criminal intelligence the authorities are targeting at organized crime and at the man born in 1976 and the persons named by him.

According to the indictment, the procedure caused considerable damage to the authorities’ criminal intelligence and investigation. Secret information came to the attention of the subjects of the authorities or other persons almost in real time, the prosecutors said Jukka Haavisto and Jouni Peräinen state in their subpoena application.

At the same time, the procedure is suspected to have benefited the man accused of bribery considerably. According to the prosecutors, it reduced the risk of getting caught in the crimes and made it possible to use the information against rival criminals.

According to the indictment, the man accused of bribery told other parties in the Anom messaging service, which is popular with criminals, that he was getting secret information from his information source at the Border Guard. It is suspected that he forwarded the information he received to, among others, the names Osiris, Satan and Zigar.

It’s about was not only from the Border Guard’s own information.

The senior coast guard had extensive access rights to secret registers, databases and storage platforms of the police, Border Guard and Customs. They contained official information for the prevention or investigation of crimes, among other things.

During the suspected crimes, the Coast Guard performed various analysis and criminal investigation tasks at the Border Guard’s headquarters.

According to the indictment, the man born in 1976 paid the coast guard at least 1,820 euros as a reward for handing over the information.

In the trial, the prosecutors demanded that the former employee of the Border Guard be punished for gross bribery, gross misconduct and breach of official secrecy.

In addition to the suspected bribery ring, he is charged with a felony firearms offense and a narcotics offense.

According to the indictment, he illegally possessed an Astra Model 903 pistol with a serial fire feature and its cartridges. In addition, according to the indictment, he has had about one gram of cocaine for his own use.

The man born in 1976 is accused of aggravated bribery and incitement to breach official secrecy and aggravated service crime.

Both the men deny many of the charges in their responses to the district court.

The former senior sea guard says that he has known the man accused of bribery for years and characterizes them as friends.

The Coast Guard denies taking bribes and handing over secret information. According to the defense, the alleged bribes are possibly loans and compensation for the fact that the sea guard has washed the windows of his friend’s mother’s apartment.

However, the former sea guard admits to a felony firearms offense, a drug use offense and a minor service offense. He considers himself to have committed a minor service offense when he has transferred data to his own mobile phone without permission.

The second man, born in 1976, denies all his charges.

The District Court of Helsinki will issue a verdict in the case on August 30.