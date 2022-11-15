Lawsuits | The attempted murder of Pekka Kataja is being discussed in the Court of Appeal – The police have investigated the suspect’s electricity consumption

The indictment is a man who politically supported Teemu Torsso, who was expelled from Basic Finns. In the further investigation, the police also re-examined Torssonen’s part in the act, but the prosecutor ended up upholding the decision not to press charges.

Basic Finns to the election officer Pekka Katajana the attempted murder that took place in the summer of 2020 began to be heard in the Court of Appeal today. The session of the Vaasa Court of Appeal will be held in Jyväskylä.

Kataja was assaulted at her home in Jämsänkoski on July 17, 2020. Two men broke into her apartment in the morning under the guise of a fake package delivery. Kataja was told that the package was from the Basic Finns party office.

When Kataja opened the door, the perpetrators rushed in, and Kataja was hit several times on the head with a hammer or other object. After the violence, the perpetrators fled the scene, but the package remained in the apartment.

The charge involves a man in his forties, whose charges were dismissed by the District Court of Central Finland in the spring of 2021. The District Court considered that there was reasonable doubt about the man’s guilt. In court, the prosecutor demands that the man be punished primarily for attempted murder and secondarily for aiding and abetting it. According to the prosecutor, the man was either one of the attackers or he was involved in preparing the package.

In its verdict, the district court considered that the act of violence against Kataja probably had a political motive, which is related to the former councilor of Jyväskylä, who was expelled from Basic Finns Teemu Torssosen. Kataja was a key person in the rejection of Torssonen’s parliamentary election candidacy in 2018. The accused man has served as the chairman of Torssonen’s support association.

Fingerprints of the accused and Torssonen were found in the package left in Kataja’s apartment. The district court considered that both of them must have been handling the package.

“Taking into account the mutual connection of the people and the shared political interests, it is clear that both have been preparing the same package and the purpose was not concrete mailing activities,” the judgment says.

From the torso was suspected in the case in the initial preliminary investigation, but the prosecutor did not press charges. Last year, the police started to investigate his part again, but the prosecutor now considered at the end of October that the additional investigation does not provide grounds for canceling the decision not to charge. Torssonen has denied all criminal suspicions against him.

The accused man has also denied having anything to do with the attack. According to the defense, the accused was at home in Tuusula at the time of the act. The district court considered this to be possible, even though the man has no alibi.

The police clarified the matter in a further investigation by examining the electricity consumption in the man’s apartment. The investigation examined electricity consumption on days when the man was definitely at home and on days when he was elsewhere. On the days when the apartment was empty, according to the information received by the police from the electricity company, the electricity consumption was a maximum of 0.1 kilowatt hours (kWh).

On the morning of July 17, when Kataja was attacked, the readings remained at most these readings: the consumption was 0.02–0.1 kWh until one in the day. At two in the afternoon, consumption rose to 0.14.

The police Torssonen’s ex-husband, who had previously used the next of kin’s right of refusal and refused to testify in the case, was heard in the further investigation. The woman informed the police in the summer of 2021 that she wants to testify in the case. He told about the events on the basis of which he concluded that Torssonen was involved in the violence against Kataja.

The woman told the police that she had printed the logo of the FedEX transport company at Torssonen’s request, and that it had to be covered with contact plastic while wearing rubber gloves and packed inside plastic bags. In addition, he told how telephones, printers, papers, sim cards and other IT equipment were destroyed and disposed of on purpose. He said that he participated in the exterminations at Torssonen’s request.

The woman also told about the relationship between the accused and Torssonen.

“[Syytetty] has been best friends with Teemu for many years, they are very similar people. Both have a great enthusiasm for politics and it has been a great disappointment for them when it went wrong, namely this Teemu candidacy thing.”

According to the woman, Torssonen had talked to her about harming Kataja.

“Teemu often talked to me along the lines that someone should beat that Kataj, otherwise he won’t be able to move forward in life. Teemu said that it should be removed from there, but no perpetrators can be found. Teemu said that we should just find reliable factors somewhere,” the woman said during the interrogation.

Prosecutor the matters reported in the case did not bring the relevant additional clarification that would require the reversal of Torssonen’s previous decision not to charge. The prosecutor considers that the probative value of the woman’s story is weakened by the fact that she told about the issues only a year after the events, when the information that was exposed to the public could have influenced her story.

During the interrogation, Torssonen himself called the information given by his ex-spouse baseless. According to him, the motive for this was to put him in the most unfavorable light possible. Torssonen said that he wanted consequences for Kataja, but within the party. He denied talking about harming her.

“Lies, exaggerates and distorts. Trying to get such a negative image. … it’s true that yes, I’ve been upset and I’ve wanted sanctions half-inwardly, but it goes completely wrong when we start talking about some violence and looking for the perpetrators.”

Torssonen said during the interrogation that he did not remember asking anyone to print the FedEx logo, and the use of gloves and packaging in a plastic bag sounded foreign to him. He explained the disposal of the devices by protecting information related to the organization’s activities.

“I was advised by a few people to destroy them, so that the information related to the organization’s activities will not go anywhere.”

