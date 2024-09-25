Lawsuits | Sweden’s garbage queen broke her silence in court: I am the target of a witch hunt

Lawsuits|In the trial of a major environmental crime, the director of a waste sorting company, Fariba Vancori, known as the trash queen, was heard for the first time.

According to Vancor, he has become the target of a witch hunt.

“I haven’t spoken in four years, because the investigative team has been biased,” Vancor said in court of the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT by.

He is suspected together with his ex-spouse by Thomas Nilsson with about the big garbage scam. Charges have been brought against a total of eleven people. All the accused have denied their guilt.

According to his own words, Vancor has not dared to speak before, a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet tells. According to Vancor, she has been condemned in the media because of her background as a striptease dancer.

Vancor has changed its name several times. When he was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of a serious environmental crime, Vancor used the name Bella Nilsson.

Bella Nilsson took over ten years ago to manage her husband’s company NM Trading & Transport (NMT).

The company said that it is a responsible pioneer in the recycling of construction waste and markets its operations with the Think Pink slogan. The company grew rapidly.

According to the prosecutors, however, the company created a system in which waste was charged for handling, but the waste was stored illegally, for example buried in the ground or wrapped in plastic bales.

The waste collected by the company is classified as dangerous for both the environment and people.

In total, hundreds of thousands of tons of waste were disposed of illegally. Illegal investments concern 15 municipalities in central Sweden.

Vancor commented on the role of municipalities in the case on Wednesday. According to him, the municipalities would have had the option to stop operations at any time.

“As far as I remember, we have never been fined. – – In all the years that I have been CEO, we have been theirs [kuntien] under constant supervision.”

According to him, the company has acted in accordance with the law and relied on “the best experts in the field” in its operations.

The garbage trial will last until next spring.