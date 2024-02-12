Lawsuits | Surprise twist: The young mailman's conviction was overturned due to a mistake

A young woman was sentenced to fines for not delivering thousands of postal items. However, the district court was not decisive in the matter.

Thousands of the case of the postman who did not deliver the shipments will have to be dealt with in the courts again. The reason is a mistake made by the Satakunta district court.

Satakunta district court condemned last October, a young woman was fined because she failed to deliver more than 2,500 pieces of mail in Pori. He was a minor at the time of the event in 2019–2021.

The verdict was for interference with telecommunications committed as a young person. The punishment was 60 daily fines, of which 720 euros are to be paid.

Vaasa according to a recent decision of the court of appeals, the district court did not have the final decision in the case when it sentenced the woman.

The district court heard the case with a composition of one judge. According to the Court of Appeal, it would not have been possible in this case.

A single-judge panel can only be used in trials where no crime carries a maximum sentence of more than four years.

In the case of the postman, however, the prosecutor demanded a punishment for gross interference with telecommunications committed as a young person. According to the law, the maximum penalty is five years in prison. Therefore, it could not have been dealt with by a single judge.

The district court should have dealt with the matter with a chairman and two members of the board or three legal scholars.

The Court of Appeal overturned the district court's judgment and remanded the case to the district court.