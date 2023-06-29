Lawsuits | Supreme Court: Ilta-Sanom had no right to publish a screenshot of Kimi Räikkönen’s Instagram photo

Ilta-Sanomat has to pay the former F1 driver compensation and considerable legal costs.

Ilta-Sanom did not have the right to publish the screenshot of the former F1 driver Kimi Räikkönen about the photo he published on his Instagram account, the Supreme Court (KKO) ruled in its preliminary decision on Thursday.

KKO therefore did not change the previous decision of the market court. The Market Court had ordered Ilta-Sanomat and Iltalehten to pay Räikkönen 5,000 euros in compensation and 65,000 euros in court costs.

In the Supreme Court, the proceedings continued regarding Ilta-Sanom.

In the spring of 2020, Ilta-Sanomat had published an article about Räikkösen in the online version of the magazine and used a screenshot of a photo he published on his Instagram account in connection with the story.

The subject of the photo and article was Räikkönen’s cafe visit and his related Instagram update.

According to the Supreme Court, a public figure’s visit to a cafe or the related Instagram update was not a daily event as referred to in the Copyright Act, and in connection with a newspaper story about it, the photo would have been allowed to be used based on the press’s quotation right.

According to KKO, the use of the photo was also not a question of borrowing a photo, which is permitted on the basis of the general citation right.

In February, the Market Court also ordered Helsingin Sanomat to pay compensation and court costs to Räikkönen for the publication of the Instagram photo.

Sanoma Media Finland, which publishes Helsingin Sanom, was paid 7,000 euros as compensation according to the Copyright Act to Räikkönen, as well as almost 111,000 euros for his legal expenses.

