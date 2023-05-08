Lawsuits | Such is the case of the company sued by Jasper Pääkkönen – the background is an unfortunate trip to America and the founder of Supercell

Jasper Pääkkönen received a fee of just under 81,000 euros from the Lähde & Co company in 2018 after concluding a brand ambassador contract with the company, it was said in the trial.

Actor Jasper Pääkkönen and the dispute between Lähde & Co, which sells underwear under the brand The Other Danish Guy, started in Helsinki District Court the other week.

In the dispute, Pääkkönen demands 300,000 euros from the company as compensation for the unjustified benefit the company has received after publishing Pääkkönen’s pictures in its advertising more widely than Pääkkönen, who owns a good 2.5 percent of the Lähde & Co company, had participated in, in his opinion.

Pääkkönen has said that he understood that his underwear was taken only for the marketing purposes of the company’s podcast. When they were also used in TV, magazine and internet advertising, the use exceeded the limits thought for the use of images, Pääkkönen believes.

According to Pääkkönen, the dispute started when he unexpectedly saw in August 2021 that he was being used as the advertising face of The Other Danish Guy horsemen in a television commercial.

According to the company, Pääkkönen had been told about the advertising campaign presented on different platforms at a meeting organized in Löyly, Hernesaari.

According to Lähde & Co, Pääkkönen should have understood the scope of the advertising campaign also from the scope of the filming. In its response, the company has also relied on the fact that the company has not benefited from the advertising campaign in such a way that Pääkkönen could demand the return of an unjustified benefit.

The dispute over what kind of actions the brand ambassador contract signed with Pääkkönen obliges to take is now being fought in court.

What kind of the company Lähde & Co is, and who are behind it?

The history of The Other Danish Guy khaki brand is reported in Helsingin Sanomat when the company started its operations.

The Kalsari brand started by chance in 2014, when two marketing giants lived Tommi Lähde and Matti Pesonen were on a business trip in New York.

Pesonen had chafed the seam of his pants in hot New York. It got so bad one evening that it had to be rushed to the women’s bathroom of the nearest fine-dining restaurant for treatment.

The painful delivery completely shocked the restaurant’s female customers, and the bartender had to protect Lähdet at the bar counter from the women’s fury by shouting the phrase “it was the other danish guy” (it was the other danish guy).

When we got out of the restaurant and the mocha was already laughing, we went to a specialty store to buy 20 pairs of seamless breeches, which were the latest at the time.

At the same time, the idea of ​​an own underwear brand that wouldn’t chafe was born. The name for the brand was already ready – The Other Danish Guy.

In the beginning, kalsars were sold in cans – just like cashews. Marketing was boldly started in Germany with different means. It didn’t quite work out.

Difficult after the beginning, Pesonen agreed to transfer his shares to Lähti 2017. The company as the first external financier became a founding partner of the game company Supercell and a distant relative of Lähti Mikko Kodisoja.

With the help of Kodisoja’s investment company Kem Ventures, the underwear company was built in the long term. Through its investment company, Kodisoja is Lähde & Co’s largest shareholder with a share of around 30 percent. Founder Tommi Lähde owns about 20 percent of the company.

In Lähde & Co’s response to the subpoena application, it is stated that in 2018, Kodisoja had proposed that Jasper Pääkkönen also be admitted to the company as a partner.

Public according to the data, in the years 2019–2021, the company’s annual turnover was around two million euros. The result for the 2019 financial year was around 458,000 euros, the following year 349,000 euros and the following year 230,000 euros.

In 2022, Lähde & Co’s turnover fell to 1.8 million euros, and the accounting period fell to a loss of more than 3,600 euros.

According to the value Lähde & Co has paid shareholders a total of 292,500 euros in dividends in 2020–2022. The share of dividends paid to Pääkkönen’s company has been EUR 8,125.

In return Lähde & Co defines itself as a small company run by a few people, which engages in massive marketing.

According to the response, the company has also not paid much compensation to the people appearing in the advertisements, apart from the normal photography fee.

In court proceedings Lähde & Co’s director of finance and administration responsible for contractual matters Harri Nikkanen reported that Jasper Pääkkönen had been paid just under 82,000 euros for signing a brand ambassador contract in 2018.

Before signing the agreement, Jasper Pääkkönen had subscribed shares in the company for one hundred thousand euros. The value of the company was in the funding round that was in progress at the time before the investment (pre-money valuation) estimated to be worth four million euros.