Lawsuits | Sebastian Tynkkynen’s incitement sentence remained in effect

Sebastian Tynkkynen was fined several thousand euros for his Facebook post.

Supreme court (KKO) gave the seal on Friday to the member of parliament of the Basic Finns Sebastian Tynkkynen to a fine for incitement against a people’s group when it did not grant him leave to appeal.

Therefore, the judgment of the Rovaniemi Court of Appeal remains in force. It decided last October that it would not grant Tynkkynen, who appealed his district court verdict, permission for further proceedings.

In October 2021, the Oulu district court sentenced Tynkynen to a fine for incitement against a national group. The District Court considered that Tynkkynen made Facebook messages available to the public during his municipal election campaign in 2017, which slandered and insulted immigrants and asylum seekers.

In the KKO, Tynkkynen demanded that the case be returned to the Court of Appeal or that the charge be dismissed, but the court therefore rejected Tynkkynen’s application for leave to appeal.

In his writings that led to the fine, he stated, among other things, that harassment has become commonplace in Oulu and that he opposes asylum tourism for young men.

In the message, he also wrote that he does not want “Ruskea to be the new Valkea” and urged them to vote for a safer Oulu. According to Tynkkynen, the word “Valkea” referred to the Oulu shopping center Valkea.

Another message stated that looking into the eyes or wearing a miniskirt is a license to rape or worse in another culture.

In the third message, Tynkkynen wrote, among other things, that asylum seekers have not only harassed women but also young men.

Tynkkynen denied being guilty of incitement against a national group.

District court according to the articles, one got the impression that they apply to immigrants and asylum seekers in general. In addition, the texts insulted and slandered these groups of people.

“The reader is left with the impression that things referred to in the writings, such as harassment, harassment and sexual crimes, have a clear connection to immigrants and asylum seekers,” the district court stated.

At that time, the Oulu District Court ordered Tynkkynen to pay a 70-day fine, of which EUR 4,410 must be paid.

He has been convicted twice before for incitement against a national group.