Lawsuits | Rich man drunkenly signed blackmailers’ “mafia contract” – Thought he killed a man who was alive

Scammers took advantage of the drunkenness of a wealthy man from Vaasa and made him think that he was involved in the deaths.

Wealthy A man who appeared to be dead was lying on the floor of a Vaasa man’s apartment. Moments earlier, several people had beaten a man lying on the floor in the apartment.

The owner of the apartment thought the man was dead and paid a large sum of money to dispose of the body.

In reality, no body existed. According to the prosecutors, it was a set-up to cheat a wealthy man out of money.

The “deceased” later told police interrogations that he was beaten for 10-15 minutes. The blows were not hard, except for one, which the man said knocked him unconscious.

“After this, one of the people present told me that I should pretend to be dead,” the man told the police.

The man was given artificial respiration and water was poured on his face, but he continued to pretend to be dead.

“[Asunnon omistanut vaasalaismies] said to dispose of him somewhere and that he will pay you for it,” said the man who pretended to be dead.

According to the prosecutors, the owner of the apartment paid at least 56,000 euros for the disposal of the body.

Particular the incident a few years ago is one of many similar scams that the same wealthy man is suspected to have been the target of. According to the preliminary investigation, the man lost a total of around 700,000 euros due to the incidents.

The man has previously worked in business and became wealthy through business acquisitions.

The extraordinary criminal case has been processed in Ostrobothnia’s district court since the end of September. Most of the crimes are suspected to have occurred in 2019–2020.

The defendants deny all the most serious criminal charges.

According to the prosecutors, the swindlers took advantage of the state of intoxication of the Vaasa man in different situations, staged several violent situations and told him many kinds of lies. The man was provoked to participate in some violent situations.

Three cases ended in staged deaths in which the man was believed to be involved. In one case, cow’s blood was poured over a woman lying on the ground to make the situation seem real to the man.

Some of the staged incidents involved milder violence.

According to the police preliminary investigation file, in one case the man paid compensation for the staged assault to the victim. The contract mentions another man as the payer, but it is suspected that he received part of the compensation paid by the man.

The man was presented with false evidence about the cases.

“I remember seeing a picture of a bloody man’s body, his face was covered with a towel,” the man told the police about one of the situations.

“I agreed to pay a large sum of money.”

It is suspected that the man was blackmailed because of the incidents. Among other things, he paid for the disposal of several “bodies” and for not reporting the incidents to the police.

Several persons are suspected to have participated in the fraud and extortion ring. According to the preliminary investigation, the main fraudster called the victim “father” and said during the interrogation that he had done various jobs for him.

During the preliminary investigation, cars suspected of being bought with extortion money were confiscated from the suspects.

Prosecutors and according to the police’s preliminary investigation, the fraudsters took advantage of the Vaasa man’s drunk state. When the police asked him about the events during the preliminary investigation, his memories were often few.

“I have no memory of what happened because I’ve been drinking so much,” he said of one incident.

“I don’t remember anything about what happened, I must have been really drunk,” he said about another incident.

“I don’t have any recollection of the evening,” he said about the third situation.

The accusations according to the report, the man also paid the scammers money to have some people killed in order to cover up previous “deaths”.

In one case, two women who appeared to be close to previous fake deaths had to be killed, according to the man, because they knew about the “deaths”. According to the prosecutors, he paid at least 13,500 euros for killing the invented persons and disposing of the bodies.

The man is suspected of having also paid fraudsters money for kidnapping two people for ransom. No abduction actually took place, but the fraudsters, according to the indictment, tricked the man into believing that the abducted persons died.

According to the indictment, the man paid at least 85,000 euros for the fake kidnapping and disposing of the fake bodies.

The man who fell victim to the scams is accused of assault in court.

The trial the main processing will continue until the end of October.

There are a total of 16 defendants in the trial, some of whom are also in the position of victims. Crimes include aggravated extortion, aggravated fraud, aggravated money laundering, and assault.