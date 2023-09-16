Lawsuits | Rear admiral in the dock – suspected of keeping top secret material against orders

Georgij Alafuzoff is accused of gross misconduct. Due to his high military rank, the trial of the charge begins first in the Court of Appeal. The hall has particularly strict security measures.

Helsinki an extraordinary trial will begin next week in the court of appeals, where the accused is the former intelligence chief of the Defense Forces and the EU.

Rear Admiral EVP Georgy Alafuzoff, 70, is one of the highest-ranking officers who has been charged with a crime in Finland. He is accused of gross misconduct.

Assistant Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappen according to Alafuzoff, a considerable amount of classified and even material of the highest security classification was found.

Rappe has not said what kind of material it is more precisely. The indictment is not so much about the content of the material, but about how it has been stored.

“The criminal suspicion concerns the fact that the material has been stored in violation of the rules and regulations… The material was on numerous different storage platforms,” ​​Rappe previously told STT.

Rappe has not commented in advance on what the prosecutor’s view is about why Alafuzoff has kept the material in his possession.

Alafuzoff has denied that he committed the crime.

I suspected the time of the crime is the years 2005–2016, when Alafuzoff first worked in the General Staff as deputy head of department, then as head of intelligence for the Defense Forces and finally as head of intelligence for the EU military staff. He retired in 2016.

Alafuzoff’s name has been in the public eye in connection with an article published by Helsingin Sanomat in December 2017 about the Defense Forces’ secret Communication Test Center. HS was suspected of having obtained secret military defense information in 2014, when the newspaper’s editor interviewed Alafuzoff in Brussels after he started his EU assignment.

According to the Central Criminal Police’s investigation, the journalist received a memory stick from Alafuzoff to save his notes. The memory stick apparently looked empty, but it may have been possible to recover previously deleted files from it.

It is clear that after Alafuzoff became the head of EU intelligence, he should not have had documents belonging to the Finnish military intelligence.

In January The District Court of Helsinki convicted two journalists of HS for revealing a security secret. According to the court, the article published several types of military intelligence information that had been regulated to be kept secret for the sake of Finland’s external security. The verdict has been appealed.

However, the charge against Alafuzoff does not apply to the memory stick received by the journalist. The Deputy Crown Prosecutor closed the preliminary investigation in that regard at the end of last year, because he considered that there was no evidence of an intentional disclosure of a security secret. The right to prosecute the negligent, i.e. negligent, type of offense already expired in 2019.

Insofar as the charge is connected to the HS investigation, suspicion of a crime against Alafuzoff arose during it.

“The matter came under investigation in connection with the investigation of the Helsingin Sanomat Viestikoekeskus case. When the police searched, it was discovered that the suspect was in possession of a considerable amount of information to be kept secret and even with the highest security classifications,” Rappe has said.

Alafuzoff due to his military rank, the charge is heard as the first instance in the Helsinki Court of Appeal. Due to the nature of the case and the information related to it, the trial has exceptional security measures.

The hearings are organized on the side of the district court in an underground safe room, where usually organized crime cases are heard. Filming is never allowed in the security room, but this time it is also forbidden to take all electronic devices into the room.

As in the previous trial of journalists, it is also expected that a large part of the sessions and trial documents will be secreted. A total of ten days have been reserved for processing.

According to the Penal Code, a service crime is aggravated if it aims for a significant benefit, aims to cause significant or particularly noticeable damage, or the crime is committed while performing a particularly responsible task. A serious service offense is punishable by imprisonment for a maximum of four years.

It remains to be seen whether Alafuzoff himself will be heard in court and whether a possible hearing will be held entirely behind closed doors.

When Last year, STT interviewed people who knew Alafuzoff at different times, he was characterized as a competent and demanding manager, who could, however, even be “really clumsy” in IT matters.

When asked about HS’s case, some of the interviewees considered carelessness, not an intentional act, to be the most likely explanation for a possible data leak.

“Of course, the damage would be based on negligence, because of course he shouldn’t have had such material, let alone the fact that he would have transported it to Brussels with, for example, a memory stick,” one of them opined.

Alafuzoff is a long-term professional soldier who studied in Russia and has worked in, among other things, the General Staff, the National Defense Academy and international assignments.

Born in Helsinki in 1953, Alafuzoff’s name comes from grandparents who moved to Finland from St. Petersburg after the Russian Revolution. He graduated from the cadet school in 1977, after which he studied at the Military Academy and from 1997 to 1999 in Moscow at the General Staff Academy of the Russian Armed Forces.

The colorful Russian double-headed eagle tattooed on Alafuzoff’s chest also probably originates from his student days in Russia, which several people who know him have told STT about.

Alafuzoff became the head of intelligence of the Defense Forces in 2007, and in 2013 he took over the leadership of EU military intelligence.

The following year, he attracted attention for his Russia comments when he said in an interview with Yle that there was no evidence that there were Russian combat forces in Ukraine at the time. Instead, he considered it likely that Russia had infiltrated individual spies into Ukraine.

The EU’s high representative for foreign and security policy at the time Catherine Ashton took Alafuzoff’s statements for revision. Later, Alafuzoff said In an interview with HSthat he had been honest in his assessment, but possibly wrong in retrospect.

In spring In 2020, attention was drawn to a research report led by Alafuzoff and commissioned by the Prime Minister’s Office, whose key result was that Russia does not consider Finland an influential EU country, which reduces Russia’s interest in targeting its strategic communications to Finland.

The report was considered blue-eyed and was criticized, among other things, for using only Russian sources whose message was not questioned.

Those who knew Alafuzoff consider his later statements on Russia to be a bit special.

“For some reason, he does not want to fully condemn Russia in any case, but to stay in a gray area, as it were. Some of his views are very different from the mainstream,” one of them said.

