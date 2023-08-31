Lawsuits | Protesters gathered at the courthouse in support of Päivi Räsänen – Räsänen: “I stand behind my writings”

The Court of Appeal began to deal with Päivi Räsänen’s charges of incitement against a people’s group. He was acquitted in the courts.

Helsinki The Court of Appeal began to deal with the MP on Thursday Päivi Räsänen (kd) charges of incitement against a national group. The charges concern Räsänen’s writings and speeches about homosexuality.

Räsänen arrived at the courthouse at eight in the morning, an hour before the start of the session, to meet the support demonstrators and give statements to the media. A small group of supporters had arrived outside the courthouse.

Supporters of Räsänen in front of the courthouse.

“I stand behind my writings and I am ready to go all the way to the European Court of Human Rights,” Räsänen said before the start of the session.

Räsänen told a large number of media outlets that, in principle, the previous acquittal decision of the Helsinki District Court would have been enough for him. However, on the other hand, he considers it a good thing that the legal proceedings of the case continue at a higher court level.

“An acquittal decision in a higher court would serve as a preliminary decision,” Räsänen said.

In March of last year, the Helsinki District Court acquitted Räsänen of all charges, but the prosecutors are still demanding a fine for him in the Helsinki Court of Appeal. The matter will be discussed in the Court of Appeal on Thursday and Friday.

Attorney General Anu Mantila said on Thursday that the proceedings at the Court of Appeal are completely the same as before in the district court.

“The legal issues are unchanged. There are not many evidentiary issues in this case, it is more about a legal assessment,” Mantila said before the start of the session.

He considers the future decision of the Court of Appeal to be important for the equality and human dignity of homosexuals.

“Offensive speech has a damaging effect on people. You can’t say anything under the guise of religion,” Mantila said.

The charges concern Räsänen’s pamphlet published in 2004, a Twitter message published in the summer of 2019, and statements in December 2019. by Ruben Stiller on the radio show he hosted.

According to the prosecutors, the district court weighed the fundamental rights incorrectly and set the threshold for punishability of the crime of incitement too high.

“The statement conveys a meaning that demeans and degrades homosexuals,” the prosecutors state in their complaint.

When homosexuality is considered a disease or a comparable disorder, unhealthy or unnatural, it is a negative characteristic, the prosecutors point out.

“It should be noted that the violation of equality and human dignity is serious from the outset and in itself. It’s hard to believe that there could be such a ‘mild’ violation of equality and human dignity that would fall outside the scope of the criminal offense of incitement,” the prosecutors state in their complaint.

According to the prosecutors, violating the dignity and equality of the minority is not allowed, even though freedom of speech is at its widest in a political context. According to the prosecutors, freedom of religion and religious beliefs do not justify discrimination either.

The prosecutors demanded a fine for Räsänen for three and for the representative of the Luther estate For Juhana Pohjola for one count of incitement against a national group. Like Räsänen, Pohjola has also denied the charge on the basis of freedom of speech and freedom of religion.